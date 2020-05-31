One Hour JavaScript Coding Exercises

@ somawatvinay Vinay Somawat Computer Science & Engineering, NIT Warangal

Here are some most recommended JavaScript Mini Projects.

This background color changing app was short and sweet to complete. Since I was given the HTML and CSS assets, all I had to do was create an array of different colors and then add a ‘click’ event listener to the button. Once the button was clicked, a different background color would appear.

I found this project super easy. It really is a beginner’s program. The idea was to click on either one of two buttons which registered the count of the on-page element.

This project challenges you to select the input element’s value from the DOM. When you click on the “Submit” button you’ll see the message inputted in the box in the “Last Message Delivered” Section.

This Random Quotes project is fairly simple. It calls for you to access the properties on an object that’s embedded inside of an Array. When the “Generate Quote” button is pressed, it triggers a change in the quote.

This project can easily be completed using an array of objects, but John adds a bit of complexity (if you’re a beginner) to the project by using a Constructor function.

Best of Luck!

