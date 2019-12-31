Once Upon a Time in Javascript: Classes and Inheritance

Classes in javascript were first introduced as part of ECMAScript 6 standard back in 2015. Today, they feel like something natural, but how was javascript before them?

Hi rocks, Sasha here. Today we gonna see how classes and inheritance were done in javascript before ES6.

Classes: ES6

First of all, classes are not natural to javascript, they are just a "syntactical sugar over javascript's existing prototype-based inheritance". In fact, class is still a function:

class A {} console .log( typeof A); //function

a class using ES6 standard : Let's create

class A { constructor (id){ this .id = id; } getId(){ return this .id; } }

You can check here browsers that support ES6 class . Nice, we have our class, but wait, it will not work in older browsers.

But I use classes in React and they work great even in IE , how is it possible?". The fact is that React uses , so its code is transpiled into older versions of javascript, compatible with most of the browsers. At this point you are probably guessing: ", how is it possible?". The fact is that Babel , so its code is transpiled into older versions of javascript, compatible with most of the browsers.

Classes: Js

pure javascript : Now, let's create the same class using

//class constructor function A ( id ) { //assign id this .id = id; } //add function to prototype A.prototype = { getId : function ( ) { return this .id; } }

this is the way you create a class javascript . Once you get into it, it becomes pretty simple: a function serves as a constructor and returns an object. Each object has access to the function's prototype, containing all the methods. To be honest, it looks kinda ugly to me. The first time I saw this, I thought it was a joke. But yes,. Once you get into it, it becomes pretty simple: a function serves as a constructor and returns an object. Each object has access to the function's prototype, containing all the methods.

Objects are instantiated the same way in both cases:

//works with both Js and ES6 var a = new A( 45 ); console .log(a.getId()); //45

Inheritance

inheritance in ES6 : Let's do some

//B extends A, inherits all of it's methods and fields. class B extends A { constructor (id){ //call super(A) constructor super (id); } } const b = new B( 45 ); console .log(b.getId()); //45

I'm pretty sure there is no need for an explanation.

pure javascript : Now, let's do the same in

//define a B class function B ( id ) { //extends A by calling A's constructor on it's self A.call( this , id); } //inherit all of A's methods and fields (parameters) B.prototype = new A(); //set constructor to B B.prototype.constructor = B; const b = new B( 45 ); console .log(b.getId()); //45

Wow, so much going on. There are some things I am going to explain:

A.call(this, id) - same as super(). It applies A's constructor on B. B.prototype = new A() - there is were inheritance is done: it assigns a new A object as a prototype for all of B objects. B.prototype.constructor = B - in the previous pass we are assigning all of A's properties to prototype of B, included constructor, so there is a need to set a B as a constructor for B's prototype.

prototype-based language. Yeah, not the esiest way of extending an object, but this is the way inheritance works in

Conclusion

In this article, we examined how inheritance is done using ES6 standard and how it was done once upon a time in javascript.

