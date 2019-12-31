Once Upon a Time in Javascript: Classes and Inheritance

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
class A{}
console.log(typeof A);//function
:
a class using ES6 standard
class A {
constructor(id){
this.id = id;
}
getId(){
return this.id;
}
}
You can check
here
.
browsers that support ES6 class
, how is it possible?". The fact is that
But I use classes in React and they work great even in IE
React uses
, so its code is transpiled into older versions of javascript, compatible with most of the browsers.
Babel
:
pure javascript
//class constructor
function A(id){
//assign id
this.id = id;
}
//add function to prototype
A.prototype = {
getId: function(){
return this.id;
}
}
. Once you get into it, it becomes pretty simple: a function serves as a constructor and returns an object. Each object has access to the function's prototype, containing all the methods.
this is the way you create a class javascript
//works with both Js and ES6
var a = new A(45);
console.log(a.getId());//45
:
inheritance in ES6
//B extends A, inherits all of it's methods and fields.
class B extends A {
constructor(id){
//call super(A) constructor
super(id);
}
}
const b = new B(45);
console.log(b.getId());//45
:
pure javascript
//define a B class
function B (id){
//extends A by calling A's constructor on it's self
A.call(this, id);
}
//inherit all of A's methods and fields (parameters)
B.prototype = new A();
//set constructor to B
B.prototype.constructor = B;
const b = new B(45);
console.log(b.getId());//45
- same as super(). It applies A's constructor on B.
A.call(this, id)
- there is were inheritance is done: it assigns a new A object as a prototype for all of B objects.
B.prototype = new A()
- in the previous pass we are assigning all of A's properties to prototype of B, included constructor, so there is a need to set a B as a constructor for B's prototype.
B.prototype.constructor = B
prototype-based language.