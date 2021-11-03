Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia by@psonthalia

On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Paran Sonthalia is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. She is the CEO of DeWaste, a company that analyzes food waste using computer vision. She says she's most excited about advances in computer vision because accuracy of models is getting better every day. She also shares her thoughts on the future of the tech industry and the challenges it faces in the industry. She's nominated in the following categories: Computer Vision, Startup Lessons and Startups of the Year, and Startup Lessons.
image
Paran Sonthalia Hacker Noon profile picture

@psonthalia
Paran Sonthalia

Senior at UC Berkeley CEO of DeWaste Eagle Scout Huge car guy Training for endurance events YouTube: Xcelerate

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How Two College Students Are Solving The Problem Of Food Waste by @psonthalia
#startups-of-the-year
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile

Tags

#noonies2021#noonies#noonies-nominees#food-waste#food#privacy#hackernoon-top-story#computer-vision
Join Hacker Noon loading