On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia

Paran Sonthalia is nominated for a 2021 Noonies award. She is the CEO of DeWaste, a company that analyzes food waste using computer vision. She says she's most excited about advances in computer vision because accuracy of models is getting better every day. She also shares her thoughts on the future of the tech industry and the challenges it faces in the industry. She's nominated in the following categories: Computer Vision, Startup Lessons and Startups of the Year, and Startup Lessons.