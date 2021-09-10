On Bringing the Change to Financial Education, with Ivan Muck, CEO at ff.next
ff.next offers design-driven mobile banking solutions for financial innovators with a special focus on younger customers. The startup aims to revolutionise financial education and provide the appropriate tools, platforms and eventually the right customer experience to younger customers by helping financial institutions serve their true needs.
