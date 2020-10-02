Oleksandr Demian Have Changed His Work as Understood How Bad It Was During Pandemic

1. Which 2020 Noonie/s have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ES6

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Enjoying writing some code (especially games)

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I'm a js/java developer during day, indie gamedev in freetime. I developed some games/applications no one cares about

4. Would you be interested in recording a podcast with Hacker Noon, or doing an AMA?

Both

5. ⭐What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Elon Musk

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Just do it

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It did not changed a lot (except for social interactions). I've changed my work as I understood how bad was mine during pandemic (when they told me it was mandatory to go to the office I gave resignation)

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Cool house with swimming pool. Also, I've a dream about the place where gamedevs/artists can meet physically to create cool games

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

Java sucks (JS rules)

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Intellij

11. What are you currently learning?

There is nothing in particular (although there are some cool programming languages I'd like to learn)

