“If I have seen further, it is by standing on the shoulders of giants." This old metaphor, attributed to Bernard of Chartres, can describe the current situation of all inventions. We’re in this technology stage thanks to the advances made by our predecessors, and Obyte (all cryptocurrencies, indeed) is no different.
Without computers, the Internet, specialized software, and cryptography, the whole crypto world wouldn’t be here. If we look more closely into the software and cryptography realms, numerous milestones had to be achieved before the appearance of decentralized money. Then, afterward, some others would come to make the Obyte ecosystem possible.
Of course, this is the more obvious one. Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency ever, and someone named Satoshi Nakamoto created it. We know little about him, though. He reportedly was born on April 5, 1975, he’s known as a brilliant programmer and a recognized cypherpunk —online activists behind decentralized tools. Beyond this, there are more questions than answers about his persona. Or their personas. We don’t even know if that’s his real name because he (or they?) chose the path of complete privacy.
We took a lot of the Bitcoin original system in Obyte, including the P2P transparent crypto-network and the goal to eliminate middlemen. However, we don’t have miners or “validators”, as we don’t have a “blockchain” but a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure. This way, all transactions sent to the DAG are truly censorship-resistant and not dependable on third parties.
He describes himself this way: "In short, my name is Sergio Demian Lerner. I'm a Cryptofan, Independent Security Researcher, and Bitcoin specialist since 2011." It could be an understatement, though. Lerner is an Argentinian programmer who has created and participated in a lot of cryptocurrency projects, and more importantly for us, he's the original designer of DAG-like coins.
He's helped to fix over 8 vulnerabilities in Bitcoin and has been involved in projects like Copay (now BitPay), Bitshares, Counterparty, Ethereum, and Monero. Interestingly enough, the Obyte wallet UI is based on Copay. Lerner has collaborated in open-source crypto projects for years (and for free), but he's not exactly a cypherpunk. Among others, he co-founded the blockchain auditing company CoinFabrik in 2014, and the Bitcoin-based sidechain ecosystem Rootstock (now RSK / IOV Labs) in 2015.
While Lerner first described DAGs to create cryptocurrencies, he never coded the project himself. However, other developers were interested in the idea and started to propose (and create) new ecosystems around it. Serguei Popov and the IOTA team were likely the first ones back in October 2015. Popov is a Russian-Brazilian mathematician in charge of the conceptual side of the IOTA crypto project.
After receiving his Diploma and Ph.D. from the Department of Mathematics and Mechanics of Moscow State University in 1997, he left for Brazil to start an academic career as a professor.
Some months before the release of Obyte (Byteball, back then), a Bitcointalk member known as Tom Holden proposed another DAG-like system to create an improved cryptocurrency. He named it Transaction Directed Acyclic Graph (TDAG). It utilizes a structured DAG that must form a bounded lattice, ensuring a unique root node and childless node. Each transaction references previous ones, like in every DAG. Besides, it offers incentives such as transaction fees and fee burning.
Tony Chryumov (Tonych), the Obyte founder, participated in that thread and pointed out a potential attack vector where an adversary could construct a shadow DAG, including double-spends, and spend more on fees in the shadow DAG than in the legitimate DAG. The attacker could then publish the shadow DAG, leading users to switch to it as it appears more profitable due to higher fees spent. Obyte solved this issue with the creation of witnesses (Order Providers).
They also appear in the Bitcoin whitepaper as the proponents of Linked Timestamping, a cryptographic method that involves associating a timestamp with a piece of data or information, establishing a chronological order of events (or transactions). This process creates a chain or link of timestamps, where each timestamp is linked to the previous one, forming a secure and tamper-evident sequence registered in a difficult-to-alter and widely observed platform, such as a printed newspaper or a public ledger.
The order in a DAG is different than in a blockchain, but Obyte took the idea of publishing transactions in a widely observed system, such as a newspaper, and created the witnesses. They serve the same function as the newspaper in our first example: they’re well-known and trusted to post serially, which is equivalent to not publishing two versions of the same issue of the newspaper. Light clients in Obyte rely on witnesses to prove that a transaction exists. By default, light clients select Order Providers as their light client witnesses.
The novel delves into themes of censorship, surveillance, and the manipulation of truth, portraying a bleak future where individualism is suppressed, history is rewritten, and the concept of reality is distorted. This is a world where nobody would like to live, and sadly, it’s also not that far from what some modern countries have become, to varying degrees.
