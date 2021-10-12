Object-oriented Programming vs. Functional Programming: Which Is Better?

11,205 reads

This article is not for a complete beginner but a basic understanding of any programming language is needed. Object-oriented programming (OOP) is a programming paradigm based on the concept of "objects", which can contain data and code. Functional programming is all about ‘separations of concerns’ which object-oriented. programming does as well, which is just a way of making sure code does one thing it’s good at. Functional. programming and Object-Oriented Programming have the same goal, which are: Both help us with clarity in our code. They are easy to extend and maintain our code.