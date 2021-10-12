Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Object-oriented Programming vs. Functional Programming: Which Is Better? by@Iggy

Object-oriented Programming vs. Functional Programming: Which Is Better?

October 12th 2021 11,205 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
This article is not for a complete beginner but a basic understanding of any programming language is needed. Object-oriented programming (OOP) is a programming paradigm based on the concept of "objects", which can contain data and code. Functional programming is all about ‘separations of concerns’ which object-oriented. programming does as well, which is just a way of making sure code does one thing it’s good at. Functional. programming and Object-Oriented Programming have the same goal, which are: Both help us with clarity in our code. They are easy to extend and maintain our code.
image
Ignatius Sani Hacker Noon profile picture

@Iggy
Ignatius Sani

software developer || web development tutor @careerFoundry || Technical writer

Ignatius Sani Hacker Noon profile picture
by Ignatius Sani @Iggy.software developer || web development tutor @careerFoundry || Technical writer
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
I almost quit my job until I learned from these mistakes. by @Iggy
#beginners
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai

Tags

#programming#javascript#web-development#coding#object-oriented#functional-programming#hackernoon-top-story#blogging-fellowship#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading