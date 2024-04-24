NVIDIA: Redefining Possibilities in PC Hardware and Industry Standards

NVIDIA is one of the most successful electronics companies on the planet. Worth a staggering two trillion USD, NVIDIA has made it big with the production of computer GPUs that power much of the world’s PC hardware. Jensen Huang, the company CEO, has long been regarded as the main driver of the company’s enormous growth, becoming a fabled legend in the PC world and within business.

The company succeeded by improving gaming-based experiences via its GPUs, enticing the average consumer through to avid esports player to buy its graphics cards by the bucket load. NVIDIA is known for its innovation, bringing world-class design and technology expertise to its development. More specifically, the company has implemented artificial intelligence into its GPUs to improve performance. An example is the company’s use of DLSS (deep learning super sampling technology), which employs AI to create new frames artificially and improve resolution. For example, a gamer with a 4k monitor but lacks the hardware to hit good FPS (frames per second) at higher resolutions will still be able to play at 4k without dipping in quality due to this technology.





NVIDIA is also digitizing the industry through its Omniverse platform, which enables industrial players like Siemens to simulate and create industrial processes virtually in real time, acting as digital twins. NVIDIA Omniverse is a unique and groundbreaking platform for companies wanting to improve their industrial workflows. Last year, we had the opportunity to chat with Mike Geyer, the Head of Digital Twins at Nvidia; here’s what he had to say about the platform’s use as a tool for industrial collaboration:





“Our collaboration with Siemens empowers us to harness their rich legacy in shop floor automation, manufacturing control systems, and an array of sophisticated software platforms. This, in turn, is seamlessly integrated into Nvidia Omniverse and other foundational technologies, culminating in the establishment of a collaborative and open ecosystem that delivers profound value to our clientele.”





Alongside the Siemens partnership, NVIDIA has collaborated with many other partners, such as Bentley Motors and Service Now, to create a more immersive industrial ecosystem. For more information on the partners NVIDIA is working with, our intelligence platform showcases the breadth of the NVIDIA collaborator network in its full capacity.





As mentioned earlier in the article, NVIDIA is an innovator with a 2 trillion dollar market cap for a reason. The technology giant has filed a whopping 224 patents in immersive technology, with noteworthy patents including virtual reality locomotion and a holographic reflective slim VR/AR display system. Below is a snapshot of the patents the company has been filing, showcasing the speed at which NVIDIA is moving to pivot toward emerging trends.

Despite the speed of innovation, NVIDIA has faced notable negative sentiment in the media due to a recent decline in stock price, as shown in the image below; however, due to the company’s dominance in terms of coverage over rivals, this is expected due to increased public spotlight. Nevertheless, NVIDIA continues to redefine what is possible in PC hardware and software, acting as stalwarts in the quest for continued market dominance.

