Nuxt.js Website Boilerplate

@ tonyspiro Tony Spiro CEO & Co-Founder of Cosmic JS

TL;DR

Features

Fully responsive down to mobile w/ Bootstrap frontend SEO ready A contact form that sends an email to your email(s) of choice and to Cosmic JS for easy reference Full-site search functionality All content is easily managed in Cosmic JS including pages, blog and contact info. Sign up for Cosmic JS to install the demo content and deploy this website.

Get started

git clone https ://github.com/cosmicjs/nuxtjs-website-boilerplate cd nuxtjs-website-boilerplate npm install

Import the bucket.json file into your Cosmic JS bucket. To do this go to Your Bucket > Settings > Import / Export Data.

Run in production

COSMIC_BUCKET =your-bucket-slug npm start

Run in development

Create a config/development.js file and match it to config/production.js with your values.

npm run development

Env vars

As it states on the Nuxt.js website , you will need to set the environment variable HOST to 0.0.0.0. This is already done in the package.json script for you, but you could also set this on the “Set Environment Variables” section located in Your Bucket > Settings > Deploy Web App.

Config

Because Node.js doesn’t have a mail server, the contact form uses mailgun to send the email. So add the following constants in the config file.

