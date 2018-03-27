Nuxt.js Website Boilerplate
built on Nuxt.js
and Cosmic JS
. It satisfies some common website requirements including dynamic pages, blog articles, author management, SEO ability, contact form and website search.
TL;DR
Features
- Fully responsive down to mobile w/ Bootstrap frontend
- SEO ready
- A contact form that sends an email to your email(s) of choice and to Cosmic JS for easy reference
- Full-site search functionality
- All content is easily managed in Cosmic JS including pages, blog and contact info. Sign up for Cosmic JS to install the demo content and deploy this website.
Get started
git clone https://github.com/cosmicjs/nuxtjs-website-boilerplate
cd nuxtjs-website-boilerplate
npm install
Import the bucket.json file into your Cosmic JS bucket. To do this go to Your Bucket > Settings > Import / Export Data.
Run in production
COSMIC_BUCKET=your-bucket-slug npm start
Run in development
Create a config/development.js file and match it to config/production.js with your values.
Env vars
As it states on the Nuxt.js website
, you will need to set the environment variable HOST to 0.0.0.0. This is already done in the package.json script for you, but you could also set this on the “Set Environment Variables” section located in Your Bucket > Settings > Deploy Web App.
Config
Because Node.js doesn’t have a mail server, the contact form uses mailgun
to send the email. So add the following constants in the config file.
