Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Software Development Category

HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021 making it the most exciting Noonies to date!
The theme for the awards can be deemed “More.” Because we had more categories, more sub-categories, more nominees, than ever before, and you guessed it, there are more winners too!
In case you don’t believe us, here are some stats for y’all nerds:
4,961 nominees.
586 Hacker Noon awards for 2021.
Across 6 award categories: Decentralization, Gaming, Internet Heroes, Internet, Software Development, and Technology.
A monumental 105,122 votes were cast over at noonies.tech
To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That's the winner!
The Noonies Winners Annoucement series will announce some of the top founders, hackers, and makers in all 6 categories.
The Software Development award category honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions within the Engineering space in the last year! It further honors the writers helping more and more people to get their techGod flex on!
This category alone had 91 Awards!
Please follow this account for posts with the lists of category winners released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.
Software Engineering has changed the way we interact with the world. Technology is here to stay and Software Engineers are at the forefront of that.
Now, without further delay...Here below all the winners in Software Development.
HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AWS
Or follow this account for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.
