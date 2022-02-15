Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Software Development Category

Search icon
HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021 making it the most exciting Noonies to date! The theme for the awards can be deemed "More." Because we had more categories, more sub-categories, more nominees, than ever before, and you guessed it, there are more winners too! In case you don't believe us, here are some stats for y'all nerds: 4,961 nominees. 586 Hacker Noon awards for 2021. Across 6 award categories: Decentralization, Gaming, Internet Heroes, Internet, Software Development, and Technology. A monumental 105,122 votes were cast over at noonies.tech
HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021 making it the most exciting Noonies to date!


The theme for the awards can be deemed “More.” Because we had more categories, more sub-categories, more nominees, than ever before, and you guessed it, there are more winners too!


In case you don’t believe us, here are some stats for y’all nerds:


To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That’s the winner!


Software Development


The Software Development award category honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions within the Engineering space in the last year! It further honors the writers helping more and more people to get their techGod flex on!


This category alone had 91 Awards!


Software Engineering has changed the way we interact with the world. Technology is here to stay and Software Engineers are at the forefront of that.


At HackerNoon, we have a thriving developer community that consistently puts out relevant, well-researched content that has helped thousands of people implement new features and resolve bugs.


Now, without further delay...Here below all the winners in Software Development.



List of 2021 Winners for the Noonies Software Development Category


Developer Defying Patriarchy (While Being an Awesome Developer)

Adora Nwodo


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - LARAVEL

Yannick Chenot


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - LINUX

Pavlo (Paul) Buidenkov


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPMENT

Yassir Hartani


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ES6

Iskander Samatov


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - OPTIMIZATION

Khoa Tran


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE-ARCHITECTURE

Courier


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - TUTORIAL

Maverick


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DEVOPS

CTO.ai


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DOCKER

David Patterson


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING

Miles Murray


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FUNCTIONAL-PROGRAMMING

Aswin Barath


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - NLP

Akis Loumpourdis


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - GIT

Agnieszka Stec


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - GITHUB

Antoine Caron


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - GOLANG

Olga Galik


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CICD

Arjav Dave


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CODING-SKILLS

Guy Ariely


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CPP

Lenvin Gonsalves


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AWS

NARUHODO


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - GRAPHQL

Prismatic


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AWS-LAMBDA

Dylan Albertazzi


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PROGRAMMING-LANGUAGES

Dolamu Asipa


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - TYPESCRIPT

Alex Adam


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - VENTURE-CAPITAL

Zoe Chew


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CSS

Nima Owji


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ENGINEERING-MANAGEMENT

John


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - LEARNING-TO-CODE

UppLabs


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - RUBY

Dragon Astronauts


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE-ENGINEERING

Brenda Jin


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SERVERLESS

Max Kalmykov


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SCRUM

Ryan Dawson


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AZURE

Arjav Dave


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FIREBASE

Suhail Kakar


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON3

Emil Sadek


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PHP

John Risby


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - APP-DEVELOPMENT

Courier


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - API

Israel Abraham


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - NEURAL-NETWORKS

Rishit Dagli


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - VIDEOGAMES

Bryan Applegate


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - HTML

Nima Owji


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON-PROGRAMMING

Ruchir Kakkad


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FLUTTER

Shubham Soni


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - VUEJS

Austin Gil


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CODE

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - JAVA

Shai Almog


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - KOTLIN

Shai Almog


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BACKEND

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DEBUGGING

Shai Almog


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CSS3

CodeBucks


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - REDUX

CodeBucks


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - TENSORFLOW

Rishit Dagli


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CODE QUALITY

Kanishk Tagade


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - TESTING

Victor Anuebunwa


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CSHARP

Sukhpinder Singh


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - NODEJS

Victor Anuebunwa


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CONTAINERS

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ARCHITECTURE

Varun Sharma


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - MONGODB

Rushikesh Mhetre


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - KUBERNETES

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CONTINUOUS-INTEGRATION

ITRex


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - REACT

Gorrion Software House


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER

Shravan Kumar B


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - LEARN-TO-CODE

Azamah Jr


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - WEB

Rodrigo Kamada


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SOFTWARE-TESTING

Sergei Shaikin


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - IOS-APP-DEVELOPMENT

kunal rajput


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT-DEVELOPMENT

yantsishko


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - MICROSERVICES

Fabrizio Montesi


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - JAVASCRIPT

yantsishko


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - REACTJS

Gorrion Software House


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FRONT-END-DEVELOPMENT

yantsishko


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PROGRAMMING

Elizabeth Lvova


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AUTHENTICATION

Rohit Jacob Mathew


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - FRONTEND

yantsishko


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ANDROID-APP-DEVELOPMENT

kunal rajput


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - CODING

Victor Anuebunwa


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DJANGO

Anna


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON

Veronika


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - RUBY-ON-RAILS

Abdel Pérez


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - REACT-NATIVE

Functionland


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - PYTHON TUTORIALS

Veronika


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SQL

Veronika


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - REST-API

Alesia Traichuk


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - SWIFT

Panos


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ANGULAR

Stanley Lim


HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - DEVELOPER-TOOLS

Pleasant Tech


Most Authentic Developer Advocate of The Year

Ada Nduka Oyom


Top Programming Guru

Programming with Mosh



More Information:


Read about the Noonies here. To see all of the winners you may visit this site, pick any award, and view the name that appears at the top.


Or follow this account for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.


The Noonies Winners Annoucement series will announce some of the top founders, hackers, and makers in all 6 categories.


Thank you to all of our sponsors!


We truly appreciate your contribution to the tech world and thus the future! The Noonies Awards are sponsored by: BybitAvastTECH Domains and hosted by: HackerNoon


This post was written by Adebola Adeniran.


If you have any questions or concerns or would like to report a discrepancy please email [email protected]


