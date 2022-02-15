Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Software Development Category

HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021 making it the most exciting Noonies to date! The theme for the awards can be deemed “More.” Because we had more categories, more sub-categories, more nominees, than ever before, and you guessed it, there are more winners too! In case you don’t believe us, here are some stats for y’all nerds: 4,961 nominees. 586 Hacker Noon awards for 2021. Across 6 award categories: Decentralization, Gaming, Internet Heroes, Internet, Software Development, and Technology. A monumental 105,122 votes were cast over at noonies.tech





To see the winners simply visit noonies.tech, pick an award, and discover which name appears at the top. That’s the winner!





The Noonies Winners Annoucement series will announce some of the top founders, hackers, and makers in all 6 categories.

Software Development





The Software Development award category honors individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions within the Engineering space in the last year! It further honors the writers helping more and more people to get their techGod flex on!





This category alone had 91 Awards!





Please follow this account for posts with the lists of category winners released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.





Software Engineering has changed the way we interact with the world. Technology is here to stay and Software Engineers are at the forefront of that.





At HackerNoon, we have a thriving developer community that consistently puts out relevant, well-researched content that has helped thousands of people implement new features and resolve bugs.





Now, without further delay...Here below all the winners in Software Development.









List of 2021 Winners for the Noonies Software Development Category









Yannick Chenot





Pavlo (Paul) Buidenkov





Yassir Hartani





Iskander Samatov





Khoa Tran





Courier





Maverick





CTO.ai





David Patterson





Miles Murray





Aswin Barath





Akis Loumpourdis





Agnieszka Stec





Antoine Caron





Olga Galik





Arjav Dave





Guy Ariely





Lenvin Gonsalves





HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AWS

NARUHODO





Prismatic





Dylan Albertazzi





Dolamu Asipa





Alex Adam





Zoe Chew





Nima Owji





John





UppLabs





Dragon Astronauts





Brenda Jin





Max Kalmykov





Ryan Dawson





Arjav Dave





Suhail Kakar





Emil Sadek





John Risby





Courier





Israel Abraham





Rishit Dagli





Bryan Applegate





Nima Owji





Ruchir Kakkad





Shubham Soni





Austin Gil





Elizabeth Lvova





Shai Almog





Shai Almog





Elizabeth Lvova





Shai Almog





CodeBucks





CodeBucks





Elizabeth Lvova





Rishit Dagli





Kanishk Tagade





Victor Anuebunwa





Sukhpinder Singh





Victor Anuebunwa





Elizabeth Lvova





Varun Sharma





Rushikesh Mhetre





Elizabeth Lvova





ITRex





Gorrion Software House





Shravan Kumar B





Azamah Jr





Rodrigo Kamada





Sergei Shaikin





kunal rajput





yantsishko





Fabrizio Montesi





yantsishko





Gorrion Software House





yantsishko





Elizabeth Lvova





Rohit Jacob Mathew





yantsishko





kunal rajput





Victor Anuebunwa





Anna





Veronika





Abdel Pérez





Functionland





Veronika





Veronika





Alesia Traichuk





Panos





Stanley Lim





Pleasant Tech





Ada Nduka Oyom





Programming with Mosh









More Information:





