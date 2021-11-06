Deep Learning, Protein Folding Algorithms, Computer Vision, Math, and AI Research #Noonies2021
Emil Bogomolov is the Research Engineer at the Russian University Skoltech. He works in the field of Computer Vision and teaches students machine learning and data analysis. He believes that the most exciting technology of the present is deep learning because it helps to solve problems in various domains, for example even protein folding. Learn more about his thoughts and opinions on AI and his journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
Machine learning enthusiast. Research engineer at Skoltech.