How to Make a Gaming Bot that Beats Human Using Python and OpenCV

A Python bot piggybacks on computer vision library OpenCV to beat Don’t touch the red an endless runner from Addicting Games. The bot uses the OpenCV algorithm to find a matching patch on the target image. It is not a neural network approach it is much simpler and limited. The other important parts of the bot are how we can get screens to analyze and take screenshots of a particular part of the game. The bot’s very handy to set “break action” on some keyboard when your mouse is controlled by a key.