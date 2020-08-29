Noonie Nominee Akshay Rana is a Self-Taught Programmer

Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting!) intro to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Akshay Rana from India, who’s been nominated in the Sotware Development category.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

ANDROID APP DEVELOPMENT

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

Hi, I am self taught programmer and I love to coding and building things and explore new technology. I am a freelancer and a blogger. I love to write about what I have learned. Other than the programming, I love to play with SEO and other Digital Marketing Stuff.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

As Android Developer I published a app on playstore (https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=in.akshayrana.bodybuildingwallpapers) which loads the wallpaper of bodybuilder from my instagram. Whenever I post any image to instagram then the url of the image saved in firebase and then when user opens the app he/she will see my latest image from instagram.

It is like using instagram for image hosting somehow. And other than android, I made some websites and host them on my github pages. This is my first ever website https://akshay-rana-gujjar.github.io/. There are many things which I am working on like online class attendance for schools and car rental website (https://akshay-rana-gujjar.github.io/pst-car-booking/).

I also made nodejs app like online shoping store and all this stuff. REST API Developement in Nodejs, Expressjs and MongoDB. There are many things which I have worked. Also I have started my blog akshayrana.in to learn adsense stuff and affiliate marketing.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Learning blogging

5. What are you worried about right now?

No time for writing more articles

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Consistency is the key and have patience.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I got enough time to explore blogging

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Some money I would use to invest and start a business and some money I would invest in learning business management.

9. Which apps can't you live without?

None

10. What are you currently learning?

Blogging and Digital Marketing

