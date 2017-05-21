[Nodejs] Security: Broken Authentication

Site Color
Password cracking is equivalent to picking the lock on the front door of a house to break in, by @ChetanKarade
This is a note about Node.js security, by reading the amazing book Securing Node Applications by @ChetanKarade, which explains couple of common vulnerabilities in very simple way, and provides relevant npm modules as solutions to protect Node.js Web Apps.
Broken Authentication and Session Management attacks are anonymous attacks with the intention to try and retrieve passwords, user account information, IDs and other details, by appknox
Password Cracking is the most exploited threat among the OWASP Top 10. And the typical attack scenarios include :
. Exploiting weak account passwords
. Passwords stolen from database breaches
. Active session IDs stolen from a victim user’s browser or network communication
. Bugs in password management features such as changing or recovering a forgotten password.
The most guaranteed but time-consuming method to crack a password is the brute-force attack.
Brute force password cracking workall the letters, number, special characters that might be combined for a password and attempts them.
7 rules to keep passwords safe:
Rainbow Table is a large dictionary with pre-calculated hashes and the passwords from which they were calculated (by vilx).
This is a long table of
[plaintext]-
[encrypted] pairs for most common passwords. Attackers use it to look up the stolen password hash and get the corresponding plain-text password.
To protect against a rainbow-table attack, combine a random value, referred to as salt, with the password before encrypting it.
Example: Github (updated by @JamesK )
var bcrypt = require('bcrypt')
var crypto = require('crypto')
var _hashFunction = (_password) => crypto.createHash('sha384')
.update(_password)
.digest()
.toString('base64')
const password = _hashFunction('123456')
bcrypt.hash(password, 12).then(console.log)
bcrypt.hash( … ) is a async function, because the hashing done by bcrypt is CPU intensive, so the sync version will block the event loop and prevent your application from servicing any other inbound requests or events, and it results that taking longer time to hack plaintext(more).
Because HTTP is a stateless protocol, to remember a user, the server maintains a session identifier (SID) that is passed back and forth between the client and server. There are three ways an attacker normally goings about:
HTTP is stateless, in order to associate a request to any other request, you need a way to store user data between HTTP requests.
Cookies and URL parameters are both suitable ways to transport data between client and server.
In session hijacking, an attacker steals the session cookie to enter the user ID or password.
Using techniques such as utilizing a network sniffer, which is a piece of malicious script injected by using a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
It is great that there is npm module for Secure Session Management, express-session.
When designing Secure Session Management, there are some tips:
httpOnly flag, to ensure that the cookie is not accessible to JavaScript code running on the browser
secure flag ensures that the cookie is transmitted only on a secure HTTPS connection
var session = require('express-session');
app.use(session({
resave: false,
saveUninitialized: true,
secret: '...',
cookie: {
httpOnly: true,
secure: true,
maxAge: 1 * 60 * 1000 // 10 minutes
}
}));
Provided by @James K:
. When using the bcrypt library on npm is that it’s limited to a max length of 72 characters.
. When a null character (ASCII 0) ends up in the password somehow, everything after that is ignored because the underlying implementation uses c-strings.
. Problem is solve simply by hashing passwords with a digest algorithm and encode with base64 before hashing with bcrypt.
[Nodejs] Security: Command Injection
