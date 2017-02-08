Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Node.js Yarn’ing for Local Packages by@liran.tal

Node.js Yarn’ing for Local Packages

Originally published by Liran Tal on February 8th 2017 9,288 reads
Read on Terminal Reader
Liran Tal Hacker Noon profile picture

@liran.tal
Liran Tal

Engineering Manager

This is not another praise for npm package management with Yarn but rather a concise recipe for working with locally developed packages.

npm modules begin their lives when you init them on your local dev machine, but there comes a point when you want to test them out or plain use them with other Node.js projects you have.

With the npm client we’d be creating a link in the filesystem, but with Yarn you can really manage their versioning and use them just like any other dependency with all rules applied for dependencies.

Modules on the Filesystem: yarn add file://

Use the following command to add a package from the filesystem:

yarn add file:/Users/lirantal/code/my-npm-module

Good to keep in mind when doing that:

  • Because Yarn treats this as a real dependency it means it will really install it to your local node_modules/ directory, so if you make changes on the npm module, they won’t be reflected on the installed version you have in the Node.js project.
  • Yarn loves cache and it also caches those local npm modules, you can force a re-install by doing:
// Remove the package and clean local cache
yarn remove my-npm-mdule
yarn cache clean
// Re-install it
yarn add file:/...

Modules on Github / Git

Another thing that comes in handy with Yarn is that you can push your npm modules to a Git repository and tell Yarn to use that. This is useful if you don’t want to submit the npm package to an npm repository.

this is not specific to Yarn and the npm client can do the same

If you have a package on GitHub you can tell Yarn to install it using:

yarn add git+ssh://[email protected]/lirantal/my-npm-module.git

The same caching and versioning applies here as it did for the filesystem install.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why is Redux State Immutable? by @supertokens.io
#redux
How to Implement GIS Techniques with JavaScript and HTML by @vibemap
#javascript
Internationalization in CSS by @anilvermaspeaks
#css3
Looking for an Open Source Alternative to Shopify? Try Medusa by @medusajs
#open-source
Build a CRUD API using DynamoDB and Serverless - Part 1 by @shivangchauhan
#nodejs

Tags

#javascript#npm#nodejs
Join Hacker Noon loading