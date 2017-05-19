[react][redux] Isomorphic boilerplate: Adding new page

Site Color
It is an example of adding a static new page(no action-dispatch) base on the react-redux isomorphic boilerplate, after wire up the configurations of server rendering, client rendering and router, only 3 files will be modified(or added) for creating a very simple static page.
Presentational Components is component which are concerned with how things look only, and have no dependencies on the rest of the app
./src/components/NewPage.js
import React, { PropTypes } from 'react'
const NewPage = ({ onClick, message }) => {
return (
<div>
<h1>NewPage: { message }</h1>
</div>
)
}
NewPage.propTypes = {
message: PropTypes.string.isRequired
}
export default NewPage
./src/containers/NewPage.js
import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import NewPage from '../components/NewPage'
const mapStateToProps = (state, ownProps) => {
return {
message: 'well behave !!!'
}
}
const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch, ownProps) => {
return {
}
}
const newPage = connect(
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps
)(NewPage)
// initState is a function which is run before server, and keep consistency as a thunk middleware, and return a promise
newPage.initState = (store,req,res) => {
return (dispatch, getState) => {
return new Promise( (resolve, reject)=> {
resolve ()
})
}
}
export default newPage
matchConfig.js
The new page is created with new URL
/preload', as the first fieldpath: '/preload'`
...
{
path: '/preload',
component: PreloadHelloWorld,
initState: PreloadHelloWorld.initState
},
...
Open browser with url
localhost:3000/newpage
Git repository
https://hackernoon.com/isomorphic-universal-boilerplate-react-redux-server-rendering-tutorial-example-webpack-compenent-6e22106ae285
https://github.com/wahengchang/react-redux-boilerplate/tree/addNewPage