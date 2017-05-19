[react][redux] Isomorphic boilerplate: Adding new page

3,865 reads Only 3 files will be modified(or added) for creating a very simple static page. Using react-redux isomorphic boilerplate, only 3 files are needed to create a static new page. The new page is created with new URL /preload, as the first field path: 'preload' The default page will be created with a new URL: PreloadHelloWorld. It is an example of adding a new page(no action-dispatch) base on the react-Redux boilerplate.

1. Create a Presentational Component

Presentational Components is component which are concerned with how things look only, and have no dependencies on the rest of the app

./src/components/NewPage.js

import React, { PropTypes } from 'react'



const NewPage = ({ onClick, message }) => {

return (

<div>

<h1>NewPage: { message }</h1>

</div>

)

}



NewPage.propTypes = {

message: PropTypes.string.isRequired

}



export default NewPage

2. Create a container as entry of router

./src/containers/NewPage.js

import { connect } from 'react-redux'

import NewPage from '../components/NewPage'



const mapStateToProps = (state, ownProps) => {

return {

message: 'well behave !!!'

}

}



const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch, ownProps) => {

return {

}

}



const newPage = connect(

mapStateToProps,

mapDispatchToProps

)(NewPage)



// initState is a function which is run before server, and keep consistency as a thunk middleware, and return a promise

newPage.initState = (store,req,res) => {

return (dispatch, getState) => {

return new Promise( (resolve, reject)=> {

resolve ()

})

}

}



export default newPage

3. Add the right config in matchConfig.js

The new page is created with new URL /preload', as the first field path: '/preload'`

...

{

path: '/preload',

component: PreloadHelloWorld,

initState: PreloadHelloWorld.initState

},

...

Open browser with url localhost:3000/newpage

Clone

Git repository

$ git clone https://github.com/wahengchang/react-redux-boilerplate/tree/addNewPage

Reference:

Read More

https://hackernoon.com/isomorphic-universal-boilerplate-react-redux-server-rendering-tutorial-example-webpack-compenent-6e22106ae285

https://github.com/wahengchang/react-redux-boilerplate/tree/addNewPage