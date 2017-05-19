Search icon
[react][redux] Isomorphic boilerplate: Adding new page

[react][redux] Isomorphic boilerplate: Adding new page

May 19th 2017
Only 3 files will be modified(or added) for creating a very simple static page. Using react-redux isomorphic boilerplate, only 3 files are needed to create a static new page. The new page is created with new URL /preload, as the first field path: 'preload' The default page will be created with a new URL: PreloadHelloWorld. It is an example of adding a new page(no action-dispatch) base on the react-Redux boilerplate.
image
It is an example of adding a static new page(no action-dispatch) base on the react-redux isomorphic boilerplate, after wire up the configurations of server rendering, client rendering and router, only 3 files will be modified(or added) for creating a very simple static page.

1. Create a Presentational Component

Presentational Components is component which are concerned with how things look only, and have no dependencies on the rest of the app

./src/components/NewPage.js

import React, { PropTypes } from 'react'

const NewPage = ({ onClick, message }) => {
  return (
    <div>
      <h1>NewPage: { message }</h1>
    </div>
  )
}

NewPage.propTypes = {
  message: PropTypes.string.isRequired
}

export default NewPage

2. Create a container as entry of router

./src/containers/NewPage.js

import { connect } from 'react-redux'
import NewPage from '../components/NewPage'

const mapStateToProps = (state, ownProps) => {
  return {
    message: 'well behave !!!'
  }
}

const mapDispatchToProps = (dispatch, ownProps) => {
  return {
  }
}

const newPage = connect(
  mapStateToProps,
  mapDispatchToProps
)(NewPage)

// initState is a function which is run before server, and keep consistency as a thunk middleware, and return a promise 
newPage.initState = (store,req,res) => {
    return (dispatch, getState) => {
      return new Promise( (resolve, reject)=> {
        resolve ()
      })
    }
}

export default newPage

3. Add the right config in matchConfig.js

The new page is created with new URL /preload', as the first fieldpath: '/preload'`

...
  {
    path: '/preload',
    component: PreloadHelloWorld,
    initState: PreloadHelloWorld.initState
  },
...

Open browser with url localhost:3000/newpage

Clone

Git repository

$ git clone https://github.com/wahengchang/react-redux-boilerplate/tree/addNewPage

Reference:

Read More

https://hackernoon.com/isomorphic-universal-boilerplate-react-redux-server-rendering-tutorial-example-webpack-compenent-6e22106ae285

https://github.com/wahengchang/react-redux-boilerplate/tree/addNewPage

