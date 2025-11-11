Nobel Prize Winner Forms Alliance with HPE and Chipmakers to Build Scalable Quantum Computers

John. M. Martinis, one of this year’s Nobel Prize winners in physics for breakthroughs in quantum computing, has teamed up with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and several semiconductor firms to develop mass-producible quantum supercomputers, Reuters reported on Monday. John. M. Martinis Reuters reported Quantum computers are designed to solve complex problems in fields such as chemistry and medicine that would take classical computers thousands of years. While companies including IBM, Microsoft, and Google have been working on the technology, most efforts have been limited to one-off systems built by small teams. The new consortium, called the Quantum Scaling Alliance, aims to produce quantum computers using the same industrial tools that manufacture large volumes of chips for smartphones and servers. Martinis told Reuters that quantum chips, built using qubits, have so far been produced “in an artisanal way,” with the alliance seeking to move toward a “standard professional model” using advanced fabrication tools. Reuters Members of the alliance include Applied Materials, a maker of chip manufacturing equipment, and Synopsys, a chip design software firm. The group plans to create larger and more consistent quantum chips capable of integrating with classical computers for error correction and performance management.