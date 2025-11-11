230 reads

Nobel Prize Winner Forms Alliance with HPE and Chipmakers to Build Scalable Quantum Computers

by
byTechnology Announcements@techannouncements

(Technology) Announcements

November 11th, 2025
featured image - Nobel Prize Winner Forms Alliance with HPE and Chipmakers to Build Scalable Quantum Computers
    Speed
    Voice
Technology Announcements
← Previous

Nvidia and TSMC Produce the First U.S.-Made Blackwell Chip in Arizona

Up Next →

Twitch Joins Australia’s List of Platforms Blocked for Minors

About Author

Technology Announcements HackerNoon profile picture
Technology Announcements@techannouncements

(Technology) Announcements

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

futurism#quantum-computing#scalable-quantum-computers#quantum-scaling-alliance#qubit-technology#hpe-quantum#quantum-hardware#ibm-quantum-research#google-quantum-computing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories