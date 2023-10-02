Nobel Laureates by Country - Or Creating a Tag Cloud With JavaScript
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe Nobel Prize 2023 announcements are approaching, from October 2 to 9. This sparked my interest in Nobel laureates and their countries of origin. I discovered a full list of Nobel Prize winners on Britannica and used JavaScript to create an interactive tag cloud (or word cloud), revealing countries with the most Nobel laureates in history.
As I worked on this project, it struck me that it would make a cool tutorial on building JS-based tag clouds. So, if you're curious about Nobel laureates by country, explore the chart. And keep reading to learn how to make your own tag cloud like this one.