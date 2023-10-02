Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Nobel Laureates by Country - Or Creating a Tag Cloud With JavaScriptby@awanshrestha
    524 reads

    Nobel Laureates by Country - Or Creating a Tag Cloud With JavaScript

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Nobel Prize 2023 announcements are approaching, from October 2 to 9. This sparked my interest in Nobel laureates and their countries of origin. I discovered a full list of Nobel Prize winners on Britannica and used JavaScript to create an interactive tag cloud (or word cloud), revealing countries with the most Nobel laureates in history. As I worked on this project, it struck me that it would make a cool tutorial on building JS-based tag clouds. So, if you're curious about Nobel laureates by country, explore the chart. And keep reading to learn how to make your own tag cloud like this one.
    featured image - Nobel Laureates by Country - Or Creating a Tag Cloud With JavaScript
    programming #javascript #data-visualization
    Awan Shrestha HackerNoon profile picture

    @awanshrestha

    Awan Shrestha

    https://awan.com.np

    Receive Stories from @awanshrestha

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    One More Time For Those In The Back: Social Distancing Is The Solution
    Published at Apr 06, 2020 by awanshrestha #coronavirus
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    127 Stories To Learn About Wordpress
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by learn #wordpress
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Bookmark This: 19 Essential GitHub Repositories
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    7 Hardest Programming Languages to Learn in 2023
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by itsfurqanaziz #programming-languages
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!