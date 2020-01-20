Nginx + Docker: How to Get Html Page Up With Local Domain Name

I will setup a very simple html page with docker and nginx.

Source files can be found here:

1. Create a project folder setup:

/var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01 -> /docker -> /html

In "html" folder I will create index.html file, that simply says: "I work inside docker!"

In "docker" folder I will keep docker related files and configs.

2. Create nginx config site.conf in "docker" folder:

server { server_name myapp.loc; root /var/www/myapp; index index.php index.html index.htm; access_log /var/log/nginx/front-access.log; error_log /var/log/nginx/front- error .log; location / { try_files $uri $uri / /index.html? $query_string ; } }

3. Edit /etc/hosts file on host machine, and add a record:

127.0.0.1 myapp.loc

4. Create docker-compose.yml file in "docker" folder:

version: "3.7" services: web: image: nginx:1.17 ports: - 80 :80 volumes: - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/html:/var/www/myapp - /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf

Here I do several things:

point port 80 from inside container to port 80 on my host machine

copy html folder on my host machine to /var/www/myapp folder inside of container

copy site.conf nginx config file to /etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf location in container

Note that we can point not only directories from host machines to inside of container, but also individual files.

5. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/docker/ and execute:

docker-compose up -d

If I now try myapp.loc/ in browser, I will see: "I work inside docker!".

In several simple steps, I got html file to be served via nginx, and got local domain name to work with docker setup.

