Nginx + Docker: How to Get Html Page Up With Local Domain Name
I will setup a very simple html page with docker and nginx.
Source files can be found here:
1. Create a project folder setup:
/var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01
-> /docker
-> /html
In "html" folder I will create index.html file, that simply says: "I work inside docker!"
In "docker" folder I will keep docker related files and configs.
2. Create nginx config site.conf in "docker" folder:
server {
server_name myapp.loc;
root /var/www/myapp;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
access_log /var/log/nginx/front-access.log;
error_log /var/log/nginx/front-error.log;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.html?$query_string;
}
}
3. Edit /etc/hosts file on host machine, and add a record:
4. Create docker-compose.yml file in "docker" folder:
version: "3.7"
services:
web:
image: nginx:1.17
ports:
- 80:80
volumes:
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/html:/var/www/myapp
- /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/docker/site.conf:/etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf
Here I do several things:
- point port 80 from inside container to port 80 on my host machine
- copy html folder on my host machine to /var/www/myapp folder inside of container
- copy site.conf nginx config file to /etc/nginx/conf.d/site.conf location in container
Note that we can point not only directories from host machines to inside of container, but also individual files.
5. Go to /var/www/docker-study.loc/recipe-01/docker/ and execute:
If I now try myapp.loc/ in browser, I will see: "I work inside docker!".
In several simple steps, I got html file to be served via nginx, and got local domain name to work with docker setup.
