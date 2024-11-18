Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live With Ghosty Cash

VALLETTA, Malta, November 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--LaunchPunks has officially launched, introducing a gamified and community-centric approach to the crypto launchpad landscape. Built on Bitcoin via the TAP Protocol, the platform emphasizes fairness, transparency, and scalability while challenging traditional launchpad models.
Leading the charge with them is Ghosty Cash. Ghosty Cash represents an innovative approach to anonymous, cross-chain swaps, designed to challenge conventional DeFi models and enhance user autonomy.
With over $50 million volume swapped and 200% monthly Total Value Swapped (TVS) growth, Ghosty Cash and its utility token Spooky ($SPKY) are establishing a presence in the expanding Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.
$SPKY Token Utility Highlights:
LaunchPunks breaks away from fixed tiers, hidden tokenomics and passive participation and takes a fresh, community-focused approach:
With Ghosty Cash, LaunchPunks aims to bring a revolutionary approach to token launches sure to spook the competition.
“The old rules are gone - we’re making launchpads fun and accessible,” says LaunchPunks co-founder Mark. “We do things our own way, and everyone gets a chance.”
The Ghosty Cash community raise goes live exclusively on LaunchPunks, Monday, 18th November.
