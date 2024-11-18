Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live With Ghosty Cash

VALLETTA, Malta, November 18th, 2024/Chainwire/--LaunchPunks has officially launched, introducing a gamified and community-centric approach to the crypto launchpad landscape. Built on Bitcoin via the TAP Protocol, the platform emphasizes fairness, transparency, and scalability while challenging traditional launchpad models.

Ghosty Cash “Spooky” - Supernatural Utility

Leading the charge with them is Ghosty Cash. Ghosty Cash represents an innovative approach to anonymous, cross-chain swaps, designed to challenge conventional DeFi models and enhance user autonomy.





With over $50 million volume swapped and 200% monthly Total Value Swapped (TVS) growth, Ghosty Cash and its utility token Spooky ($SPKY) are establishing a presence in the expanding Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem.

$SPKY Token Utility Highlights:





Monthly BTC Rewards: $SPKY holders stake with no lock-up, can earn monthly Bitcoin rewards and keep control of their assets

Deflationary Burns: For every $100 swapped, 0.5 $SPKY is burned, reducing overall supply

Real-Asset Utility & Compliance: $SPKY is MiCAR-compliant on SOL/TAP and balances the needs of privacy and regulation

A New Era for Launchpads: Fair, Fun, and Built for the Community

LaunchPunks breaks away from fixed tiers, hidden tokenomics and passive participation and takes a fresh, community-focused approach:

Scalable & Transparent: Dynamic Allocation rewards participation and promises fairness in volatile markets. Tokenomics are presented with easy-to-understand graphs.

Social & Gamified: Profiles, leaderboards and social integration turns every launch into an engaging and fun experience.

Inclusive & Anti-Establishment LaunchPunks embraces the punk values of doing things their own way and self-empowerment.

No More Ghosts in the Machine

With Ghosty Cash, LaunchPunks aims to bring a revolutionary approach to token launches sure to spook the competition.

“The old rules are gone - we’re making launchpads fun and accessible,” says LaunchPunks co-founder Mark. “We do things our own way, and everyone gets a chance.”





The Ghosty Cash community raise goes live exclusively on LaunchPunks, Monday, 18th November.

For more information, users can visit launchpunks.com .

About LaunchPunks

LaunchPunks is a first-of-its-kind, gamified, social launchpad experience on a mission to rewrite the code of crypto launches. Powered on Bitcoin by TAP Protocol, LaunchPunks delivers a transparent, scalable, and fun experience that puts the community first. LaunchPunks rejects outdated norms, embraces transparency, and seeks to disrupt.

