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Newell, Shaw, and Simon’s IPL Logic Theorist: The First True AIs

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byMachine Ethics@machineethics

Machine Ethics

September 10th, 2024
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machine-learning#ai-chatbot#eliza-chatbot#history-of-ai#ai-development#early-ai-programs#joseph-weizenbaum#natural-language-processing#ipl-programming-language

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