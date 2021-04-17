New WWE Game, WWE 2K22 Announced During Wrestlemania

WWE fans have had a great time these past few weeks. Two great pay per views including WrestleMania, WWE’s equivalent to the Super Bowl. In the midst of the excitement of WrestleMania, WWE and 2K made an announcement about a new WWE game coming soon; WWE 2K22. The announcement teaser was only 30 seconds long, but it heavily featured luchador Rey Mysterio.

Since 2013, WWE and 2K have collaborated to release a WWE video game every year. Last year, saw the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds. A more cartoonish, arcade-style video game that is unlike any of the previous WWE 2K games. WWE 2K22 seems as if it will return to the more realistic games that we’ve come to expect with the 2K franchise.

Hopeful for the Future

With this new WWE game comes hope that it will fare better than its predecessors. WWE 2K20 was universally criticized for the amount of bugs that plagued the game. Mitchell Saltzman of IGN gave it a 4.3/10, and Richard Wakeling of GameSpot gave it a 2/10. Both reviewers used the phrase “buggy mess” when describing the game.

But hopefully we won’t have a repeat of that, and WWE and 2K both seem to be aware of their previous problems. They cancelled their title WWE 2K21, after the backlash of their previous game. So, hopefully they’ve had time to figure out how to fix their technical issues.

New WWE Game Release Date?

Although we don’t have an exact release date, we can guess that the game will release on consoles around October. All of the previous WWE 2K games have released around the same time, and it’s safe to say that this one will too.

We won’t know for sure whether this new WWE game will exceed expectations, but we can’t wait to find out.

