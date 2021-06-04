First Look at Cate Blanchett as Lilith in the Upcoming Borderlands Movie

Borderlands is one of the next video games to receive the Hollywood film adaptation treatment. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed the first look at the infamous treasure hunter Lilith for the upcoming Borderlands movie. You can check out that new image revealed by Curtis on her Twitter page below.

Curtis is also working on the film, portraying the role of Dr. Tannis. The film does have quite the lineup. Besides Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett, the film also stars Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Kevin Hart as Roland and more. The film is being directed by Eli Roth, based on the iconic Gearbox Software game series published by 2K Games.

Video games don't have the best track record of film adaptations, but that hasn't kept Hollywood from trying. 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog was successful, and a sequel is in the works. A live-action Mortal Kombat movie was released on HBO Max earlier this week. A live-action Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, is due out in February 2022.

The Borderlands movie does not yet have an official release date, but it will be released in theaters by Lionsgate. Here's a synopsis for the upcoming Borderlands movie from the studio:

Cate Blanchett teams up with Kevin Hart in director Eli Roth’s Borderlands. Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramirez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B.

She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot.

These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

