New Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Developer Video Showcases Passion for Source Material

0 Focus Entertainment revealed a new behind-the-scenes video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The video was initially revealed during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase. There's also new interview footage of Clive Standen, who is the new voice of Captain Titus for the sequel. The game is currently in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It does not yet have an official release date for the game, which is still coming out in December 2021.

In December 2021, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive announced that Saber was developing a long-awaited follow-up to the 2011 classic action game, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. Focus Entertainment revealed a new behind-the-scenes video this week showcasing the upcoming game.

The video was initially revealed during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase. In the video Saber's Chief Creative Office Tim Willits and Creative Director Oliver Hollis-Leick discuss the upcoming title. There's also new interview footage of Clive Standen, who is the new voice of Captain Titus for the sequel.

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 SHOWCASED IN NEW BEHIND-THE-SCENES FEATURETTE

In the video, director Hollis-Leick calls the sequel a "passion piece" for the developers at Saber interactive, noting how the whole staff is made up of huge fans of the Warhammer franchise. There's also footage of actor Clive Standen, best known for his work on Vikings, performing motion capture work for the game. So it appears he's not just voicing Titus but also doing the performance capture work for the character as well.

Hollis-Leick also teased big things in store for Space Marine 2 for upcoming reveals. The announcement trailer, first revealed at The Game Awards 2021 show, only revealed a few snippets of actual gameplay footage. Hollis-Leick stated, "One of my favorite parts of the trailer release at The Game Awards was watching the feedback people gave for just a tiny few snippets of gameplay." He continued, "I just kept thinking, 'Wait till you see what we got for you. Wait till you see what's next.'"

You can check out the new developer video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 below. The game is currently in the works for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. It does not yet have an official release date. Gamers can sign up for updates on Space Marine 2 and the Focus catalog at their official website.

