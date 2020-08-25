Before you go, check out these stories!

0
How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves by Natasha

How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves

August 25th 2020
@natashaNatasha Nel

👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.

Natasha from hackernoon.com asks Product Strategist Dani Laity to unpack the sustainable tech product strategies and monetization models powering Aurora Sustainability—2020 Noonie Nominee in for Best Use of Tech for Good in hackernoon.com's annual internet awards!

listen to this episode of the hacker noon podcast on spotify or podbean

Covered in this interview: 

  • How solve *real* problems so that products build themselves
  • The global shift from return on investment to return on environment
  • Why betting on millennials is good for business
  • Why it’s important to over-emote when your team is remote
  • The fringe benefits of a distributed team, made up entirely of part-time freelancers and side-hustlers
  • Product strategy’s most transferable skills, from banking to sustainability

#podcast#hackernoon-top-story#sustainability#noonies#product#product-management#climate-change#hackernoon-podcast
