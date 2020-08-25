How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves

The elegant import button, built for your web app
👋 I'm the Managing Editor here at Hacker Noon. I also make podcasts and write stories.
Natasha from hackernoon.com asks Product Strategist Dani Laity to unpack the sustainable tech product strategies and monetization models powering Aurora Sustainability—2020 Noonie Nominee in for Best Use of Tech for Good in hackernoon.com’s annual internet awards! 🚀
listen to this episode of the hacker noon podcast on spotify or podbean
