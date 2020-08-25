How to Solve Real Problems so that Great Products Build Themselves

Natasha from hackernoon.com asks Product Strategist Dani Laity to unpack the sustainable tech product strategies and monetization models powering Aurora Sustainability—2020 Noonie Nominee in for Best Use of Tech for Good in hackernoon.com’s annual internet awards! 🚀

Covered in this interview:

How solve *real* problems so that products build themselves

The global shift from return on investment to return on environment

Why betting on millennials is good for business

Why it’s important to over-emote when your team is remote

The fringe benefits of a distributed team, made up entirely of part-time freelancers and side-hustlers

Product strategy’s most transferable skills, from banking to sustainability



