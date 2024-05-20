New ChatGPT-4o: A Game-Changer That Could Replace Data Analysts





The topic of this article is: Can data analysts survive because ChatGPT-4o is changing the game?





Era of ChatGPT-4o

As you may know, on May 16th, OpenAI announced the new ChatGPT-4o. It has a lot of improvements, and one of them is related to data analysis. In this article, I will highlight a few things that may help you decide on your data analysis career path or learning path. I will also show you the improved version of GPT-4o and how it can analyze data.





My Thoughts

Let me share my thoughts regarding the data analysis learning path. If you ask me whether you should learn it or not, I can't give you a direct answer, but I will explain my thinking process, and maybe you can make a decision based on that.





I took a data analysis course about two years ago. It was the Google Data Analytics certification, and it took me around six months to finish everything. Now, when I think about my learning journey and up-to-date things, I understand that many things I learned might be useless because of ChatGPT.





Of course, I need to understand the main concepts, foundations, and certain things, but I don't have to do a lot of manual work related to cleaning, visualizing, etc., manually anymore. Most things can be done with ChatGPT. So, if you are on your learning path right now or considering taking a data analysis course, you can go ahead, but keep in mind that you need to stay updated with new technology and trends, especially with AI. Many courses don't have up-to-date information, and things are changing rapidly, so in your learning, you definitely should include AI and ChatGPT.





What will happen with data analysis in general?

I think within two to three years, this profession will not be the same anymore. If people don't utilize AI, they will fall behind, and this will be a big problem. Many people will probably lose their jobs, and this is really scary.





Disclaimer: These are just my thoughts. I don't want to discourage you from your learning path or scare you, just sharing my thoughts.





Improvements of ChatGPT-4o for Data Analysis

Now, let's go back to the improved version of ChatGPT. What has improved? There are four things I would like to highlight:





File Integration: You don't have to upload files from your computer anymore. You can upload them from Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive.

Interactive Tables: You can edit tables inside ChatGPT. For example, if you ask ChatGPT to bring your data in a table format, you'll be able to make changes inside those tables without changing your data set. Everything can be changed directly inside ChatGPT.

Customizable Charts: You can customize charts, download them, and edit them, all directly within ChatGPT.

Security and Privacy: If you are using ChatGPT Plus, Team, or Enterprise, you will be able to turn off training on your data. This means ChatGPT won't use your data for training purposes.





ChatGPT-4o Data Analysis Demo

Now, the important part. Let's see how we can analyze a dataset with ChatGPT-4o. In this one-minute video, ChatGPT will analyze my dataset without detailed direction. This is my simple prompt, and look at what I get:





As you can see, it's amazing and mind-blowing. Of course, we can improve our analysis by writing better and more detailed prompts. At the end of the analysis, you can ask ChatGPT to create a presentation or PDF file with all the findings and visualizations. It's amazing. Don't expect perfection, but you can add beauty yourself.





As you can see, for a regular data analyst, this work would take around a week or two, but ChatGPT did it within a minute. It's wow!

