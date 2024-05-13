Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Neural Network for Valuing Bitcoin: Availability of Data, Code and Materials, Contributionsby@cryptosovereignty

    Neural Network for Valuing Bitcoin: Availability of Data, Code and Materials, Contributions

    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & LuckMay 13th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This study considers a bivariate jump-diffusion model to describe Bitcoin price dynamics and the number of Google searches affecting the price.
    featured image - Neural Network for Valuing Bitcoin: Availability of Data, Code and Materials, Contributions
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Edson Pindza, Tshwane University of Technology; Department of Mathematics and Statistics; 175 Nelson Mandela Drive OR Private Bag X680 and Pretoria 0001; South Africa [[email protected]];

    (2) Jules Clement Mba, University of Johannesburg; School of Economics, College of Business and Economics and P. O. Box 524, Auckland Park 2006; South Africa [[email protected]];

    (3) Sutene Mwambi, University of Johannesburg; School of Economics, College of Business and Economics and P. O. Box 524, Auckland Park 2006; South Africa [[email protected]];

    (4) Nneka Umeorah, Cardiff University; School of Mathematics; Cardiff CF24 4AG; United Kingdom [[email protected]].


    Availability of data, code and materials

    Please contact the corresponding author for request.


    Contributions

    All authors contributed equally to the paper. All authors read and approved the final manuscript.


    Declarations

    Conflict of interest: All authors declare that they have no conflict of interest.


    Ethical approval: This article does not contain any studies with human participants or animals performed by any of the authors.

    Tailscale
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck@cryptosovereignty
    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #artificial-intelligence #jump-diffusion-model #black-scholes-equation #artificial-neural-network #neural-network-for-crypto #neural-network-for-bitcoin #neural-network-for-valuing-btc #multi-layer-perceptron

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized?
    by cryptosovereignty
    Jan 16, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Use This 7-Step McKinsey Framework to Solve Any Problem (1/10/2023)
    by noonification
    Jan 10, 2023
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: A Taxonomy of Inclusiveness (1/11/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 11, 2024
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: What is the InfiniteNature-Zero AI Model? (11/19/2022)
    by noonification
    Nov 19, 2022
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Ways AI Has Changed Our Lives
    by bella-williams
    Mar 04, 2020
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas