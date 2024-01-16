Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How Centralized is Decentralized?by@cryptosovereignty

    How Centralized is Decentralized?

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Rapidly growing distributed ledger technologies (DLTs) have recently received attention among researchers in both industry and academia. While a lot of existing analysis (mainly) of the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks is available, the lack of measurements for other crypto projects is observed. This article addresses questions about tokenomics and wealth distributions in cryptocurrencies. We analyze the time-dependent statistical properties of top cryptocurrency holders for 14 different distributed ledger projects. The provided metrics include approximated Zipf coefficient, Shannon entropy, Gini coefficient, and Nakamoto coefficient. We show that there are quantitative differences between the coins (cryptocurrencies operating on their own independent network) and tokens (which operate on top of a smart contract platform). Presented results show that coins and tokens have different values of approximated Zipf coefficient and centralization levels. This work is relevant for DLTs as it might be useful in modeling and improving the committee selection process, especially in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and delegated proof of stake (DPoS) blockchains.
    featured image - How Centralized is Decentralized?
    a magnifying glass on blockchain via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    web3 #web3 #optout #selfsovereignty #dlt
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture

    @cryptosovereignty

    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck

    We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.

    Receive Stories from @cryptosovereignty

    react to story with heart
    Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck HackerNoon profile picture
    by Crypto Sovereignty Through Technology, Math & Luck @cryptosovereignty.We believe everyone should have ultimate control and ownership over their cryptographic assets and digital transactions.
    Read My Stories

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    How Centralized is Decentralized? Summary and References
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by cryptosovereignty #optout
    Article Thumbnail
    Bon Appétit: An Introduction to CI/CD and DevSecOps With a Delicious Bakery Story
    Published at Nov 28, 2023 by z3nch4n #devops
    Article Thumbnail
    Networking: How Useful is pyATS in NetDevOps?
    Published at Nov 09, 2023 by verlainedevnet #devops-tools
    Article Thumbnail
    PaaS: Aptible vs Heroku
    Published at Nov 02, 2023 by aahil #devops
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!