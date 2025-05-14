152 reads

My Top Tip to Avoid Being Ghosted During Your Job Hunt in 2025

by IliaMay 14th, 2025
Landed my job via LinkedIn, where companies often hire. Ghost jobs happen due to ATS rejections and no follow-up emails. To avoid ghosting, apply within hours of a posting.

Today we will ask most frequent questions about Ghost Jobs and Platforms where you can get a dream job!


(Based on the questions I receive in progress of CV building and Job Hunting sessions)

Where to Apply?

When I was jobhunting, LinkedIn was my go-to platform - and it’s where I see most companies hunting for talent today.


Many organisations I’ve spoken with, including ones I’ve worked for, actively search for candidates on LinkedIn.


They often hire a hiring manager to streamline the process, and if your profile stands out, those managers reach out to you directly.


A polished LinkedIn account with relevant keywords, a professional headshot, and detailed experience can make all the difference.


It’s not just a job board - it’s a networking hub where opportunities find you.


Ghost Jobs

A frustrating reality for job seekers.


Ghost jobs are postings that seem real but often lead to no response, or worse, no actual job.


Why does this happen?


In my opinion, there is no real intention to create “ghost” postings, BUT:


Every job posting gets flooded with applications - 1k+ applications in 24h.


Processing them all is a nightmare, so 99% are automatically rejected by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).


We talked about passing ATS scanning in another article 👌


Depending on the company’s settings, you might not even get a rejection email. Sending thousands of emails isn’t free, so most companies don’t bother, leaving you in limbo. It’s not personal, but it’s definitely discouraging.


Others just wait until the job is closed before sending out rejection emails. In my experience, some big companies sent me a rejection email after 3–4 months after the application 😭


How not to Get Ghosted 👨‍💻

My top tip is to be fast - really fast.


Apply within the first few hours of a job posting going live on LinkedIn, ideally before it shows “100+ applications.”


That number doesn’t always mean 100 people applied, but it’s a signal the posting is getting crowded.


Being in the first 50 applicants significantly boosts your chances of passing ATS filters and reaching the interview stage.


Speed, paired with a strong CV, can help you beat the ghost job trap and land those interviews.


Helping Students and YPS with job hunting! DM if you have any questions 🚀
