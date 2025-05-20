The Job Market Is Broken - But That's Not The Whole Story

Every time I scroll through LinkedIn, it’s the same story: “The job market is broken!” “It’s impossible to find a job!”





Post after post, people are venting about how unfair things are. Some are trying to sell you overpriced career coaching, while others seem genuinely stuck, drowning in frustration.





I get it - times are tough. But here’s the thing: endless complaining won’t land you a job. Being proactive will.





Let’s stop crying about how life is unfair and take a hard look at the job market. Is it really that bad?

The Student Struggle: It’s Real, But It’s Not the Whole Story

If you’re a student or recent graduate, the job market can feel like a brick wall. Entry-level roles, like that Junior Python Developer position, are flooded with thousands of applications.





Companies hesitate to hire juniors because training them is expensive, and the competition is fierce. Sound discouraging? Sure. But let’s break it down.





Who are those 2,000 applicants for the same role? Half are throwing their resumes at anything that promises better pay, barely tailoring their applications.





The other half? Fresh graduates who don’t even know how to write a proper CV. They’re spraying and praying, hoping something sticks. Meanwhile, you’re stressing about your lack of experience, thinking you’re doomed.





Here’s the good news: you don’t need to be perfect to stand out. The bar is lower than you think. If you master the basics - writing a solid CV and learning how to talk about your skills - you’re already miles ahead of the pack.





Yes, the education system should better prepare students for the job market. But instead of waiting for schools to fix the problem, take charge. Learn how to market yourself. Network on LinkedIn. These small steps can put you 30 steps ahead of your competitors.





Pro Tip: Start with your CV. The information is out there - go grab it.

Layoffs and the Tech Shake-Up

The job market isn’t just tough for newbies. If you’ve been in the game for a while, especially in tech, you’ve probably felt the sting of recent layoffs. Big names like Microsoft, Google, and Meta have slashed jobs, leaving seasoned professionals scrambling. I’m not part of this group - I don’t have 10 years at a tech giant under my belt, and I haven’t been laid off overnight. But I see the frustration, and it’s real.





Layoffs suck.





If you’re a laid-off tech veteran, you have something most juniors don’t: experience. Leverage it.





But in general, we understand if you will become a Goose Farmer after 20 years of the rat race. 😉

