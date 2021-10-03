My Development Proposals For TheNewBoston: Payment Gateway and Sidechain

The payment gateway system that I want to do will be like Square Pay, but for TNB. The first variation would likely implement a simple payment card system and a lightweight BLE adapter. It aims to be utilized in cafes and storefronts.

TNB has insanely fast transaction speeds, is lightweight, and rewards contributors to its ecosystem. It is also slowly being launched and offering various developer bounties.

I have made a series of different proposals in regards to how I want to upgrade the TNB ecosystem. The three proposals are Offline-TNB, a Privacy-Focused BLE and NFC Gateway for TNB, and a BitBadges TNB Integration. The most interesting of these proposals is the offline-centered TNB implementation I wanted to do.

What is also worth noting is that TNB is already garnishing traction with its own app store, and the devs have made a block explorer.

In regards to TNB's popularity, as of September 30th (the time of working on this article pre-publication), TNB as a crypto has 1,015 accounts. It also has two active validators and thousands of transactions already. TNB also has many developers and active contributors pushing project proposals.

This leads back to me and my three proposals. The two lesser complicated ones are the implementation of a payment gateway system and a badge integration I wanted to implement through a BitBadges sidechain (a crypto project I own and co-work on). I believe these two implementations can be of great value once TNB as a crypto and network is fully live.

It also aims to implement many privacy-preserving features. I also want to do beta tests throughout different small cities such as Harbor Beach (If I get permission).

The BitBadges integration I want to do for TNB will be a sidechain integration. It will allow people to cross-deploy and issue badges on the TNB and BitBadges blockchain. In regards to what BitBadges is and does, I recommend reading this whitepaper.

Overall, I am excited to be potentially one of the first builders on top of the TNB ecosystem. It may be interesting to see where TNB might be 5 or 10 years from now.