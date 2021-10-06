Bluetooth 5: Differences and Advantages in Bluetooth Glasses

Bluetooth 5 is a radio technology that is used for the Internet or transmission from smartphone to smartphone or even to speakers. The best thing about the new specification is the huge improvement in speed of up to 2 Mbit / s. In addition, there is up to four times the range and there is an800% increase in the transmission capacity for broadcasts. Bluetooth 5 can already do a lot more than its predecessor versions and further developments give hope for even greater improvements. The advantages are the greater range, the faster speed, and the greater transmission capacity.

What is the difference between Bluetooth 5 and older specifications?

Bluetooth 5 is not a problem if you are still working with the previous versions. Because it is backwards compatible with 4.0, 4.1, and 4.2. Still, it is vastly improved compared to its predecessor.

To put it in a nutshell: The best thing about the new specification is the huge improvement in speed of up to 2 Mbit / s.

In addition, there is up to four times the range.

Inside buildings up to 40m and outdoors up to 200m. In addition, there is an 800% increase in the transmission capacity for broadcasts.

Range

The previous range of the last version 4.2 was approximately 100 meters. But that was mostly only the case on paper because many devices could only cover around 10 to 50 m to save electricity. The new version manages to increase this range and still save electricity costs.

Speed

Even in power-saving mode, you can now achieve 2MBit / s instead of 1 MBit. The speed is linked to the range. That would mean that you can increase the data rate in economy mode or increase the range at 1 Mbit to up to 40 m indoors or 200 m outdoors.

Transmission capacity

The fact that the transfer is improved by eight is also due to the fact that you can now transfer data packets with a size of over 250 bytes instead of the previous 31 bytes.

What can I use Bluetooth 5 for?

You have various possible uses such as position detection or radio location

("Direct Finding"). This allows you to easily navigate inside buildings such as airports, for example. Or you can get information about the exhibits in specially equipped exhibitions or museums. In addition, key rings can be easily located and found using a Bluetooth tag. This function is also particularly helpful for the visually impaired, who can use it to find their

way around the smart city infrastructures better.

In addition to radio location, you can also use various connectionless services for which you previously had to download an app. And you can use this function to check stocks and monitor emergency operations.

In addition, Bluetooth is very useful for operating a wide variety of devices. Because you can not only control your lighting or your thermostat and smoke detector with it, but also all kinds of other household appliances. Including, of course, music systems, loudspeakers, or the like from the smart home area.

Conclusion:

A big step in technology thanks to the new possibilities offered by Bluetooth technology, more and more compatible devices, especially smartphones, are coming onto the market.

Bluetooth 5 can already do a lot more than its predecessor versions and further developments give hope for even greater improvements.

