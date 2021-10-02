2B or to B3? That Is The Question... Blake 2B vs 3 for Siacoin

This question has intrigued me, but what intrigued me more or less was the answer. It would need to be a hardfork, and although Blake3 is considered multiple times faster by others, there are debates in regards to HAIFA construction vs. traditional Merkle trees and so forth.

That said, a hardfork of Siacoin would likely be easy given the code is standardized, but according to devs on Reddit, a Blake3 upgrade is the wrong thing to be worried about. I do agree.

Is Blake a good choice?

However, I still had a curiosity in exploring Blake3. In one of my own projects, I have decided to let the founder integrate Blake3 as its core hashing mechanism.

That project is BitBadges (2nd version), and I think Blake3 would work as the hashing algo of choice for BitBadges. The whitepaper can be seen here. It is worth a read.

Another fact I found interesting, is that besides Siacoin, another Blake2b adaptor was Nano.

Interestingly enough about Blake3, is there have been many adaptations. This includes a PHP Hash Blake3 class, and Blake3 itself has a Rust and C implementation.

Conclusion

Blake3 is utilized more towards CPU multithreading, and likely if a cryptocurrency wants the benefit of hashing, but aren't too focused on multithreading or parallelization, then Blake2b is still a decent choice.

