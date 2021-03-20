3.6 Million Websites Went Offline Due To a Fire: Decentralization Prevents That

Recently, the cloud computing company and hosting provider OVH has had a fire that caused nearly 3.6 million websites to go offline. Some of the websites effected was a government site for the French government, and even a cryptocurrency exchange. According to Reuters, many of those sites were told to, "activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze."

The whole reality of this situation reminds us of one of the biggest problems with cloud computing. This is the fact that cloud computing is too centralized. Even though a company like OVH seems to have really well fail safes, they can still reach a higher potential.

This is why I think OVH and other cloud providers can benefit from web decentralization. I think something like my decentralized-internet SDK could give many sites P2P capabilities. You can also store data for distributed cache syncing, and find other creative ways to not go entirely offline if a disaster happens.

I think the reality is that web decentralization is severely needed. Many data centers that host websites can still integrate forms of decentralization w/ their centralized server model. This is especially true in regards to fail safe methods, or data syncing capabilities.

While I prefer for everything to be decentralized in totality in regards to the web, there isn't a reason why at least centralized servers can't still benefit from core aspects of distributed computing and decentralization. Implementing this is the future, and if OVH integrated something like that, it would be a pretty big milestone.

