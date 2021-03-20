Search icon
Start Writing
Mysterium Network adDownload Mysterium Crypto VPN
Hackernoon logo3.6 Million Websites Went Offline Due To a Fire: Decentralization Prevents That by@TheLoneroFoundation

3.6 Million Websites Went Offline Due To a Fire: Decentralization Prevents That

March 20th 2021
Andrew Magdy Kamal Hacker Noon profile picture

@TheLoneroFoundationAndrew Magdy Kamal

Recently, the cloud computing company and hosting provider OVH has had a fire that caused nearly 3.6 million websites to go offline. Some of the websites effected was a government site for the French government, and even a cryptocurrency exchange. According to Reuters, many of those sites were told to, "activate their disaster recovery plans following the blaze."

The whole reality of this situation reminds us of one of the biggest problems with cloud computing. This is the fact that cloud computing is too centralized. Even though a company like OVH seems to have really well fail safes, they can still reach a higher potential.

This is why I think OVH and other cloud providers can benefit from web decentralization. I think something like my decentralized-internet SDK could give many sites P2P capabilities. You can also store data for distributed cache syncing, and find other creative ways to not go entirely offline if a disaster happens.

I think the reality is that web decentralization is severely needed. Many data centers that host websites can still integrate forms of decentralization w/ their centralized server model. This is especially true in regards to fail safe methods, or data syncing capabilities.

While I prefer for everything to be decentralized in totality in regards to the web, there isn't a reason why at least centralized servers can't still benefit from core aspects of distributed computing and decentralization. Implementing this is the future, and if OVH integrated something like that, it would be a pretty big milestone.

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Download Mysterium VPN - First 20 GB streaming FREE by @Mysterium Network
#promoted
My Open Letter to Jack Dorsey and Everybody on Twitter by @TheLoneroFoundation
#twitter
3 Reasons Why Blockchain Won't #ReleaseTheKraken: An Interview with John Sebes of TrustTheVote.org by @benjaminbateman
#blockchain-voting
FIAT-based Exchanges Play A Major Role In Helping The Adoption of Cryptocurrencies by @nonamec3po
#crypto
Will Casper Network Boost Ethereum Before ETH2.0 Goes Live? by @anton-dzyatkovskii
#blockchain
Blockchain and AI | A Disruptive Alliance by @anthonybrady
#blockchain
Blockchain's Disruptive Potential in Academia is Massive by @anthonybrady
#blockchain

Tags

#cloud-computing#decentralized-internet#decentralized-web#decentralization#cloud-hosting#blockchain#data-security#disaster-recovery
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.