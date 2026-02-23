Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Roadmap: Phase 3 Begins

As development momentum accelerates across the decentralized finance landscape, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a new chapter. With funding now reaching $20.6 million, the project has officially moved into Phase 3 of its roadmap, signaling continued progress amid a competitive and rapidly evolving market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) The transition marks a pivotal stage in the platform’s growth trajectory, as stakeholders watch closely for upcoming milestones and strategic developments. Against a backdrop of renewed investor selectivity, Mutuum Finance’s advancement highlights sustained engagement and forward movement within its ecosystem. What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)? The goal for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is to build a system where users can get the most out of their money without needing a bank. It is built as a non-custodial protocol. This means that users always keep the keys to their own funds. You never have to hand over control to a middleman. The protocol’s design uses two smart models. The first is Peer-to-Contract (P2C). In this developing model, you could put your assets into a shared pool. Other people can borrow from that pool by showing they have collateral. For example, if you lend your ETH, you earn interest every second. The second model is Peer-to-Peer (P2P). This would allow two people to make a direct deal with their own custom rules. A major step was reached recently. The team confirmed that the V1 protocol is now live on the Sepolia testnet. This is a big deal because it shows the tech is real. People can now test the "mtTokens" and the "Health Factor" tools in a safe way. team confirmed V1 protocol is now live To make sure everything is perfect, the code was checked by Halborn Security. They are world-class experts who look for any weak spots in the code. This manual audit proves that Mutuum Finance is a professional-grade platform. Success in Numbers: Growth and Investors The project has reached an incredible milestone by raising over $20.6 million. This is a huge achievement in the current market. But the money is only half of the story. More than 19,000 individual investors have joined the ecosystem. Having a large and diverse group of holders is very important. It means the project is not controlled by just a few people. It shows that thousands of people believe in the long-term vision of a decentralized credit market. The growth in value has also been very steady. When the journey first began, the initial token price was just $0.01. Today, the price is $0.04. This is a 300% increase from the very start. For early supporters, this means the project has already proven its strength. A 300% rise shows that as the team reaches technical goals, the market rewards that progress. It signals that the project is moving in the right direction even while other coins are going down. Token Distribution and Daily Activity The total supply of MUTM tokens is fixed at 4 billion. Out of this total, 45.5% is set aside for the early stages. This means 1.82 billion tokens are available for the community. Why is this important? It ensures that almost half of the project is owned by the people who use it. So far, over 850 million tokens have already been claimed. This means the supply is dropping fast every single day. To keep the community active, the project uses a 24-hour leaderboard. This tracks who is the most active each day. The top person wins a $500 reward in tokens. This daily competition makes sure people stay engaged with the platform. It also helps new people join easily. You do not need to be a crypto pro to get involved. The platform has card payment options. You can use a regular debit or credit card to secure your position. This removes the hard steps that usually stop people from using new technology. Phase 7 is Narrowing We are currently in Phase 7, and it is selling out very quickly. The urgency is being driven by "whales." These are very large investors who move big amounts of money. Recently, one whale made a massive $100,000 allocation in a single transaction. When big players move like this, it is a signal to everyone else. It means the experts see a major opportunity before the next price jump. The current price of $0.04 is the last stop before the next hike. The official launch price is already confirmed at $0.06. This means the window to get in early is closing. Phase 7 is the final chance to join at this specific rate before the project moves closer to its mainnet debut. The smart money is not waiting for the launch. They are securing their spots now while the supply is still available. Entering during Phase 7 means joining a project that has the funding, the tech, and the community to lead the future of finance. For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below: Website: https://www.mutuum.com https://www.mutuum.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program\nThis article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR