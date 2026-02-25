Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to Support Victims of Fake Trading Platforms, Wallet Drains, etc

Harlow, Essex, United Kingdom — 25 February 2026 — Comdex Data Services Limited has announced the launch of Comdex TraceOS™, its proprietary blockchain intelligence platform designed to trace cryptocurrency fund flows, assess risk signals, support fraud prevention workflows, and accelerate recovery work for retail scam victims in the United States. Comdex Data Services Limited Comdex TraceOS™ The launch comes as US agencies continue to warn about the scale and growth of crypto-enabled fraud. The FBI describes cryptocurrency investment fraud, commonly referred to as “pig butchering,” as one of the most prevalent and damaging fraud schemes. FinCEN has also issued an alert highlighting “pig butchering” as a prominent virtual currency investment scam and outlining indicators for identifying related activity. The US Secret Service has published a public advisory describing “pig butchering” scam methods and prevention guidance. Separately, the FTC reported that investment scams generated the highest reported losses of any fraud category in 2024. According to Comdex, Comdex TraceOS™ was developed entirely in-house and uses AI and machine learning for pattern recognition across blockchain activity. AI and machine learning for pattern recognition across blockchain activity The system is designed to support investigations across major cryptocurrencies and networks, including widely used assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL), as well as token ecosystems frequently associated with newer scam typologies. The platform is operated by Comdex investigators and is not offered as a consumer-facing product. Comdex said the platform consolidates several investigation and recovery workflows in one system. These include wallet clustering and attribution, fund-flow tracing across wallets and services, automated risk scoring, cross-chain tracing through swaps and bridges, scam pattern detection, and case-ready forensic reporting intended to support engagement with exchanges and law enforcement. Comdex said its services are focused on assisting retail victims of crypto loss linked to common fraud patterns. These include romance and “pig butchering” scams, fake trading platforms and fraudulent exchanges, impersonation of customer support, airdrop and giveaway scams, phishing and wallet drains, SIM swap attacks, rug pulls and exit scams that target people after an initial loss. The FBI’s IC3 has also warned that fraudsters often initiate contact through social media or dating applications and use fictitious returns to encourage additional deposits. Comdex said the platform supports asset tracing and recovery activity, including cross-border coordination where required, and is designed to speed up identification of on-chain routes to service providers and exchanges. The company said it aims to reduce time-to-action by using AI-enabled scanning to trace funds to exchange and service touchpoints more quickly. supports asset tracing and recovery activity Comdex said it has handled thousands of cases over approximately 11 years of crypto-related recovery work, including partial and full recoveries. The company said it has recovered more than $150 million using third-party software and external tooling, and that it began building its own technology in 2023 based on its casework experience to improve tracing speed, risk detection, and recovery execution. Comdex reports an 89.4% success rate on a no-win, no-fee basis, supported by internal reporting and independent audit activity. no-win, no-fee basis internal reporting and independent audit Looking ahead, Comdex said it estimates that it could support recoveries totaling upwards of $450 million by 2035, driven by AI-enabled scanning across blockchains and faster tracing to exchanges and other on-ramps and off-ramps. Comdex also said it plans to explore post-quantum approaches over the next two decades as part of its long-term research and development roadmap, with the goal of strengthening resilience against future cyber-enabled fraud. Comdex said its operating model is designed to take complexity out of recovery for victims, using structured intake, evidence handling, and clear case updates during time-sensitive tracing and preservation windows. Media enquiries Comdex Data Services LimitedWebsite: comdexdataservices.comEmail: press@comdexdataservices.com comdexdataservices.com press@comdexdataservices.com About Comdex Comdex Data Services Limited is a UK private limited company incorporated on 10 December 1997 (company number 03478499) with a registered office at 18 New Horizon Business Centre, Barrows Road, Harlow, Essex, CM19 5FN. Comdex provides crypto tracing and recovery support for retail scam victims using its proprietary blockchain intelligence capabilities, including Comdex TraceOS™. This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. 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