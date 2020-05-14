Mozilla Summer Startup Studio and MVP Lab

Back in March, we put out our call for ideas to "fix-the-internet". 1500 of you showed up and well over a hundred projects are now underway. Now we're launching our v2: the Mozilla Builders Incubator.

We're looking to invest in people, projects, and technologies that shape the internet and have a positive impact without having to only worry about the bottom line.

People like you built Firefox. People like you will write the next amazing chapter of the internet.

Mozilla Builders is dedicated to delivering on the promise of the internet, where the people are in control of how the internet is used to shape society and where business models should be sustainable and valuable, but do not need to squeeze every last dollar (or ounce of attention) from the user.

For instance, we love initiatives that shift the balance of power from centralized forces back towards individuals, citizens and communities.

Over the years and from our work building platforms like Firefox, Javascript, Rust, WebRTC, Web Assembly, and others, we have been developing a vision for a next internet that is imbued with these values and deployed across tomorrow's devices, networks, algorithms, and cloud platforms. We’re inviting you to join us with your ideas for how to bring this vision into the world.

We are offering three programs:

1. Startup Studio: $75,000 investment, mentorship, workshops, and more!

The Startup Studio is the place to cement the foundation of your startup and initial product traction.

2. MVP Lab: $16,000 award, mentorship, workshops, and more!

The MVP Lab is to explore product concepts and, over the 8 weeks of the program, ship a minimum viable product that people want to use (we will measure usage during the program as a sign of viability)

3. Open Lab: Ten $10,000 prizes, office hours, workshops, and more!

The Open Lab is for early exploratory work.

Participate in the Open Lab to hack on an awesome project in a structured way, create community around your project and, if you want, get it ready for launch or even a company.

See mozilla.org/builders for more details and links to applications!

