Move over Next.js and Webpack 🤯

- app/
- server/
.gitignore
with
stream-all-the-things
. Then we will cd into that directory and create a folder called
mkdir
and a folder called
app
. Lastly, we will use
server
to create our
touch
file.
.gitignore
mkdir stream-all-the-things && cd stream-all-the-things
mkdir app
mkdir server
touch .gitignore
node_modules
*.log
.cache
dist
npm init
npm i --save react react-dom react-router styled-components react-helmet-async@0.2.0 react-imported-component
npm i --save-dev parcel-bundler react-hot-loader
,
react
, plus
react-dom
. Then we also have styled-components to take advantage of its streaming rendering support. Beyond the fact that styled-components is a CSS-in-JS library that supports streaming rendering, I already preferred
react-router
! It’s opinionated approach helps to enforce best practices as well as being friendly to CSS developers.
styled-components
is an async version of the popular library
react-helmet-async
that works with streaming SSR. It allows you to change information of in the head of the HTML document as you navigate. For instance, to update the
react-helmet
of the page.
title
which will do the bundling,
parcel-bundler
to nip some problems with Windows in the bud,
cross-env
, for our developing our server,
nodemon
for developing our client, and
react-hot-loader
for cleaning up.
rimraf
script in your scripts section of
dev
.
package.json
"scripts": {
"dev": "parcel app/index.html"
}
file we referenced.
app/index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta content="text/html;charset=utf-8" http-equiv="Content-Type">
<meta content="utf-8" http-equiv="encoding">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1, shrink-to-fit=no">
</head>
<body>
<div id="app"></div>
<script id="js-entrypoint" src="./client.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
.
client.js
and then I will break it down.
app/client.js
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import App from './App'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async';
const element = document.getElementById('app')
const app = (
<HelmetProvider>
<App />
</HelmetProvider>
)
ReactDOM.render(app, element)
// Enable Hot Module Reloading
if (module.hot) {
module.hot.accept();
}
.
app/App.jsx
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet-async'
const App = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<Helmet>
<title>Home Page</title>
</Helmet>
<div>
Follow me at <a href="https://medium.com/@patrickleet">@patrickleet</a>
</div>
</React.Fragment>
)
export default App
to start your development server with hot code reloading!
npm run dev
➜ npm run dev
> stream-all-the-things@1.0.0 dev Users/me/dev/patrickleet/stream-all-the-things
> parcel app/index.html
Server running at http://localhost:1234
✨ Built in 192ms.
:
styles.js
import { createGlobalStyle } from 'styled-components'
export const GlobalStyles = createGlobalStyle`
/* Base 10 typography scale courtesty of @wesbos 1.6rem === 16px */
html {
font-size: 10px;
}
body {
font-size: 1.6rem;
}
/* Relative Type Scale */
/* https://blog.envylabs.com/responsive-typographic-scales-in-css-b9f60431d1c4 */
:root {
--step-up-5: 2em;
--step-up-4: 1.7511em;
--step-up-3: 1.5157em;
--step-up-2: 1.3195em;
--step-up-1: 1.1487em;
/* baseline: 1em */
--step-down-1: 0.8706em;
--step-down-2: 0.7579em;
--step-down-3: 0.6599em;
--step-down-4: 0.5745em;
--step-down-5: 0.5em;
/* Colors */
--header: rgb(0,0,0);
}
/* https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/system-font-stack/ */
/* Define the "system" font family */
/* Fastest loading font - the one native to their device */
@font-face {
font-family: system;
font-style: normal;
font-weight: 300;
src: local(".SFNSText-Light"), local(".HelveticaNeueDeskInterface-Light"), local(".LucidaGrandeUI"), local("Ubuntu Light"), local("Segoe UI Light"), local("Roboto-Light"), local("DroidSans"), local("Tahoma");
}
/* Modern CSS Reset */
/* https://alligator.io/css/minimal-css-reset/ */
body, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, p, ol, ul, input[type=text], input[type=email], button {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
font-weight: normal;
}
body, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, p, ol, ul, input[type=text], input[type=email], button {
font-family: "system"
}
*, *:before, *:after {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
ol, ul {
list-style: none;
}
img {
max-width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
/* Links */
a {
text-decoration: underline;
color: inherit;
&.active {
text-decoration: none;
}
}
`
import
app/App.jsx
:
GlobalStyles
import { Global Styles } from './styles'
to render the
App
component.
GlobalStyles
const App = () => (
<div>
<GlobalStyles />
Follow me at <a href="https://medium.com/@patrickleet">@patrickleet</a>
</div>
)
from React Router, and then simply wrap our app with it.
BrowserRouter
app/client.js
import { BrowserRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
// ...
const app = (
<HelmetProvider>
<BrowserRouter>
<GlobalStyles />
<App />
</BrowserRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
)
we need to extract our current content into a new component and load in through the router instead. Let’s start with creating a new page, using pretty much the same content as we have in
app/App.jsx
currently.
App.jsx
:
app/pages/Home.jsx
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet-async'
const Home = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<Helmet>
<title>Home Page</title>
</Helmet>
<div>
Follow me at <a href="https://medium.com/@patrickleet">@patrickleet</a>
</div>
</React.Fragment>
)
export default Home
to have the following content:
App.jsx
import React from 'react'
import { Switch, Route, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom'
import Home from './pages/Home'
const App = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<GlobalStyles />
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Redirect to="/" />
</Switch>
</React.Fragment>
)
export default App
:
app/pages/About.jsx
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet-async'
const About = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<Helmet>
<title>About Page</title>
</Helmet>
<div>
This is the about page
</div>
</React.Fragment>
)
export default About
:
app/pages/Loading.jsx
import React from 'react'
const Loading = () => (
<div>
Loading...
</div>
)
export default Loading
:
app/pages/Error.jsx
import React from 'react'
const Error = () => (
<div>
Error!
</div>
)
export default Error
:
app/App.jsx
import React from 'react'
import { Switch, Route, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom';
import importComponent from 'react-imported-component';
import Home from './pages/Home.jsx'
import LoadingComponent from './pages/Loading'
import ErrorComponent from './pages/Error'
const About = importComponent(() => import("./pages/About"), {
LoadingComponent,
ErrorComponent
});
const App = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<GlobalStyles />
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Route exact path="/about" render={() => <About />} />
<Redirect to="/" />
</Switch>
</React.Fragment>
)
export default App
:
app/components/Header.jsx
import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components'
import { NavLink } from 'react-router-dom';
const Header = styled.header`
z-index: 100;
position: fixed;
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
max-width: 90vw;
margin: 0 auto;
padding: 1em 0;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
`
const Brand = styled.h1`
font-size: var(--step-up-1);
`
const Menu = styled.ul`
display: flex;
justify-content: flex-end;
align-items: center;
width: 50vw;
`
const MenuLink = styled.li`
margin-left: 2em;
text-decoration: none;
`
export default () => (
<Header>
<Brand>Stream all the things!</Brand>
<Menu>
<MenuLink>
<NavLink
to="/"
exact activeClassName="active"
>Home</NavLink>
</MenuLink>
<MenuLink>
<NavLink
to="/about"
exact activeClassName="active"
>About</NavLink>
</MenuLink>
</Menu>
</Header>
)
:
App.jsx
import React from 'react'
import { Switch, Route, Redirect } from 'react-router-dom';
import importComponent from 'react-imported-component';
import { GlobalStyles } from './styles'
import Header from './components/Header'
import Home from './pages/Home'
import LoadingComponent from './pages/Loading'
import ErrorComponent from './pages/Error'
const About = importComponent(() => import("./pages/About"), {
LoadingComponent,
ErrorComponent
});
const App = () => (
<React.Fragment>
<GlobalStyles />
<Header />
<Switch>
<Route exact path="/" component={Home} />
<Route exact path="/about" render={() => <About />} />
<Redirect to="/" />
</Switch>
</React.Fragment>
:
app/components/Page.jsx
page:
Home
import React from 'react'
import Helmet from 'react-helmet-async'
import Page from '../components/Page.jsx'
const Home = () => (
<Page>
<Helmet>
<title>Home Page</title>
</Helmet>
<div>
Follow me at <a href="https://medium.com/@patrickleet">@patrickleet</a>
</div>
</Page>
)
export default Home
page, as well as the Error and Loading pages.
About
component that our client entrypoint loads.
App
npm i --save llog pino express through cheerio
npm i --save-dev concurrently rimraf nodemon @babel/polyfill cross-env
import path from 'path'
import express from 'express'
import log from 'llog'
import ssr from './lib/ssr'
const app = express()
// Expose the public directory as /dist and point to the browser version
app.use('/dist/client', express.static(path.resolve(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client')));
// Anything unresolved is serving the application and let
// react-router do the routing!
app.get('/*', ssr)
// Check for PORT environment variable, otherwise fallback on Parcel default port
const port = process.env.PORT || 1234;
app.listen(port, () => {
log.info(`Listening on port ${port}...`);
});
function. This will probably be more complicated than the rest of the tutorial, but it’s only something that needs to be done once, and then largely left alone.
ssr
"scripts": {
"dev": "npm run generate-imported-components && parcel app/index.html",
"dev:server": "nodemon -e js,jsx,html --ignore dist --ignore app/imported.js --exec 'npm run build && npm run start'",
"start": "node dist/server"
"build": "rimraf dist && npm run generate-imported-components && npm run create-bundles",
"create-bundles": "concurrently \"npm run create-bundle:client\" \"npm run create-bundle:server\"",
"create-bundle:client": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=client parcel build app/index.html -d dist/client --public-url /dist/client",
"create-bundle:server": "cross-env BABEL_ENV=server parcel build server/index.js -d dist/server --public-url /dist --target=node",
"generate-imported-components": "imported-components app app/imported.js",
"start": "node dist/server"
}
file for the imported components for now. Maybe in the next few months this will change.
.babelrc
{
"env": {
"server": {
"plugins": ["react-imported-component/babel", "babel-plugin-dynamic-import-node"]
},
"client": {
"plugins": [
["react-imported-component/babel"]
]
}
}
}
:
server/lib/ssr.js
import React from 'react'
import { renderToNodeStream } from 'react-dom/server'
import { HelmetProvider } from 'react-helmet-async'
import { StaticRouter } from 'react-router-dom'
import { ServerStyleSheet } from 'styled-components'
import { printDrainHydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component';
import log from 'llog'
import through from 'through'
import App from '../../app/App'
import { getHTMLFragments } from './client'
// import { getDataFromTree } from 'react-apollo';
export default (req, res) => {
const context = {};
const helmetContext = {};
const app = (
<HelmetProvider context={helmetContext}>
<StaticRouter
location={req.originalUrl}
context={context}
>
<App />
</StaticRouter>
</HelmetProvider>
);
try {
// If you were using Apollo, you could fetch data with this
// await getDataFromTree(app);
const sheet = new ServerStyleSheet()
const stream = sheet.interleaveWithNodeStream(
renderToNodeStream(sheet.collectStyles(app))
)
if (context.url) {
res.redirect(301, context.url);
} else {
const [
startingHTMLFragment,
endingHTMLFragment
] = getHTMLFragments({ drainHydrateMarks: printDrainHydrateMarks() })
res.status(200)
res.write(startingHTMLFragment)
stream
.pipe(
through(
function write(data) {
this.queue(data)
},
function end() {
this.queue(endingHTMLFragment)
this.queue(null)
}
)
)
.pipe(res)
}
} catch (e) {
log.error(e)
res.status(500)
res.end()
}
};
we need to read in our
server/lib/client.js
file and break it into the two chunks that make streaming easier up above.
app/index.html
import fs from 'fs';
import path from 'path';
import cheerio from 'cheerio';
export const htmlPath = path.join(process.cwd(), 'dist', 'client', 'index.html');
export const rawHTML = fs.readFileSync(htmlPath).toString();
export const parseRawHTMLForData = (template, selector = "#js-entrypoint") => {
const $template = cheerio.load(template);
let src = $template(selector).attr('src')
return {
src
}
}
const clientData = parseRawHTMLForData(rawHTML)
const appString = '<div id="app"\>'
const splitter = '###SPLIT###'
const [
startingRawHTMLFragment,
endingRawHTMLFragment
] = rawHTML
.replace(appString, `${appString}${splitter}`)
.split(splitter)
export const getHTMLFragments = ({ drainHydrateMarks }) => {
const startingHTMLFragment = `${startingRawHTMLFragment}${drainHydrateMarks}`
return [startingHTMLFragment, endingRawHTMLFragment]
}
make the following modifications:
app/client.js
and
rehydrateMarks
importedComponents
import { rehydrateMarks } from 'react-imported-component';
import importedComponents from './imported'; // eslint-disable-line
with:
ReactDOM.render(app, element)
// In production, we want to hydrate instead of render
// because of the server-rendering
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
// rehydrate the bundle marks
rehydrateMarks().then(() => {
ReactDOM.hydrate(app, element);
});
} else {
ReactDOM.render(app, element);
}
or
npm run dev:server
you will be using server side rendering!
npm run build && npm run start