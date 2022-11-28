5 Reasons to Convert from React to Next.js

React itself is a great solution already. An open-source front-end library based on JavaScript comes in handy in creating a better user experience. If you've worked with other Javascript frameworks, learning React won't be hard since it uses JSX. React works well for lightweight apps developed in a short time, SPAs, cross-platform apps, and secure mobile solutions. So, why are there many guides on "How to convert React to Next.js"? Let's find out use cases and reasons why to convert React app to Next.js. When Is Next.JS Used? Exaggerating a bit, Next.Js is a deep modification of React library. So, it has similar features to React but is more suited for "visuals." The above-average performance, better user experience, and rapid feature development make it more appealing to business needs. The most distinct difference is enhanced search engine optimization. The pre-built features let Next.JS apps improve the performance of the website or web app. So, here is a list of 5 reasons why to convert React to Next.js. 1. Customization for Business The vital reason for business owners to convert React apps to Next.js is a higher conversion rate. And the higher the conversion, the more sales we get. What extras Next.js has that attract more customers? Adaptable. For users, adaptability to different devices plays a significant role. If you can easily switch to the mobile version and it adjusts to the screen, it's a well-thought design. Faster time to market. Lots of pre-made features and components increase the speed of development. Developing an MVP with Next.js is quicker than creating a React app. Short load time. Because Next.js apps are mostly static, they load in no time. This is a great benefit for the user that expects nothing less than the light of speed loading. 2. SEO Efficiency Search engine optimization is a common word for anyone dealing with websites and their performance. It's a mistake to think that SEO starts after everything is developed and launched. Even at the stage of development, certain elements can be done. Next is different as it renders the HTML on the server (server-side rendering) rather than in the browser (client-side). Essentially, it means the app is more static and gives more room for Google crawlers to find us. And the easier it is to find the website, the higher ranking we get. And more people see us while looking for a product or service. That's the obvious reason: the need to convert React to Next.js comes from more visibility online. 3. Pros for Developers The features of Next.js are attractive for developers too. Next.js isn't too different from React, but it makes the job easier. For instance, reusable React components are ready to adopt without trouble. Server-side rendering (SSR) is not only a cool abbreviation but also a convenient feature. Server-side rendering makes the website perform better with search engine optimization. It happens as the content of the page __i__s being rendered before the page is even loaded. Beneficial for the user, too, as SSR renders HTTP files on the server and sends them to the user directly. Although static websites are used with Next.js, sometimes it's not enough. Predefined paths are limited, so we need a dynamic route set up. The nice and easy setup of dynamic routes helps create more complex apps. How the routing and linking are done, read in the . guide Security and Access 4. The web app generated that uses Next.js is highly secure simply because it is static. The static website has no direct access to the database, dependencies, user data, or other confidential information. The separation of the backend and front end helps against . However, the front end is exposed to the client, so there is a chance of attack. the popular Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) or SQL database injection attacks Moreover, to better secure the app, set up security headers. There are multiple step-by-step guides, such as that help to configure security parameters. this one, 5. Automatic Features Sometimes, we are a little lazy to adjust everything ourselves. It's a win-win situation with Next.js as it does some automation. For example, it provides automatic compilation and bundling. Another useful thing is automatic TypeScript configuration and compilation. My favorite one is the easy API integration and implementation. Also, Next.js is compact because it has simple code-splitting to save space and decrease the size of an app. Sum Up To convert React to Next.js, you just need to figure out the importance of this change. If you are thinking about a fast app with great visual components and built-in search engine optimization tools, go for it. The conversion isn't too hard, and with a , it's a piece of cake. SSR (server-side rendering) allows developers to make the app faster and more responsive. The migration from React to Next.js isn't time-consuming, but it would be worth it. guide