50+ GitHub Repositories Every Front-End Developer Needs

Looking for some helpful front-end development resources? Check out this list of 50 popular Github repositories that every front-end developer needs.





This list has something for everyone from frameworks and libraries to tools and utilities. So whether you're just getting started or a seasoned pro, check out these repositories and make them a part of your toolkit.

A modern, HTML5-ready alternative to CSS resets

A simple, responsive boilerplate

The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile-first projects on the web

A cross-browser library of CSS animations

The iconic font and CSS toolkit

The write less, do more JavaScript library

A package manager for the web

The streaming build system

The Web's scaffolding tool for modern webapps

AngularJS is a toolset for building the framework most suited to your application development.

Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events

A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces

A progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web

The official jQuery user interface library

Zepto is a minimalist JavaScript library for modern browsers with a jQuery-compatible API

Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉

Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

A jQuery plugin to create AJAX-spinner

Buttons with built-in loading indicators. ⏳ 🔁 ✅

Automatic page load progress bar. 🏃 ⚡ 🚀

A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"

Simple javascript toast notifications ☕

Lightweight fuzzy-search, in JavaScript

Cascading grid layout library

Filter & sort magical layouts

Bin-packing layout library

Detect when images have been loaded

Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

the last carousel you'll ever need

Easy scroll animations 🎉

Create beautiful fullscreen scrolling websites

Stand-alone parallax scrolling library for mobile (Android + iOS) and desktop. 💀

Give your pages some headroom. Hide your header until you need it

A simple JavaScript library used to create parallax effects on images

Smooth parallax scrolling effects for image and video backgrounds

open source HTML5 & Flash video player

HTML5 <video> or <audio> player with Flash and Silverlight shims that mimics the HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers

jPlayer : The Complete HTML5 Audio & Video Library

A simple, lightweight, accessible and customizable HTML5 media player

jQuery plugin to play Youtube videos (natively HTML5 if available)

A simple JavaScript library used to control embedded Vimeo players

H5P empowers everyone to create, share and reuse interactive content such as videos, quizzes, presentations and more.

A lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox

A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin.

The original lightbox script

A bare-bones, lightweight alternative to StripJs

Simple and lightweight lightbox script written in pure JavaScript

Light and responsive lightbox script with a focus on performance

A revolutionary new way to present web content





