50+ GitHub Repositories Every Front-End Developer Needs

Looking for some helpful front-end development resources? Check out this list of 50 popular Github repositories that every front-end developer needs.
This list has something for everyone from frameworks and libraries to tools and utilities. So whether you're just getting started or a seasoned pro, check out these repositories and make them a part of your toolkit.
A modern, HTML5-ready alternative to CSS resets
A simple, responsive boilerplate
The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile-first projects on the web
A cross-browser library of CSS animations
The iconic font and CSS toolkit
The write less, do more JavaScript library
A package manager for the web
The streaming build system
The Web's scaffolding tool for modern webapps
AngularJS is a toolset for building the framework most suited to your application development.
Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events
A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces
A progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web
The official jQuery user interface library
Zepto is a minimalist JavaScript library for modern browsers with a jQuery-compatible API
Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉
Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag
A jQuery plugin to create AJAX-spinner
Buttons with built-in loading indicators. ⏳ 🔁 ✅
Automatic page load progress bar. 🏃 ⚡ 🚀
A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"
Simple javascript toast notifications ☕
Lightweight fuzzy-search, in JavaScript
Cascading grid layout library
Filter & sort magical layouts
Bin-packing layout library
Detect when images have been loaded
Touch, responsive, flickable carousels
the last carousel you'll ever need
Easy scroll animations 🎉
Create beautiful fullscreen scrolling websites
Stand-alone parallax scrolling library for mobile (Android + iOS) and desktop. 💀
Give your pages some headroom. Hide your header until you need it
A simple JavaScript library used to create parallax effects on images
Smooth parallax scrolling effects for image and video backgrounds
open source HTML5 & Flash video player
HTML5 <video> or <audio> player with Flash and Silverlight shims that mimics the HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers
jPlayer : The Complete HTML5 Audio & Video Library
A simple, lightweight, accessible and customizable HTML5 media player
jQuery plugin to play Youtube videos (natively HTML5 if available)
A simple JavaScript library used to control embedded Vimeo players
H5P empowers everyone to create, share and reuse interactive content such as videos, quizzes, presentations and more.
A lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox
A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin.
The original lightbox script
A bare-bones, lightweight alternative to StripJs
Simple and lightweight lightbox script written in pure JavaScript
Light and responsive lightbox script with a focus on performance
A revolutionary new way to present web content
