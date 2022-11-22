50+ GitHub Repositories Every Front-End Developer Needs

Search icon
    Check out this list of 50 popular Github repositories that every front-end developer needs.

    #javascript#webdev#frontend#react
    Looking for some helpful front-end development resources? Check out this list of 50 popular Github repositories that every front-end developer needs.


    This list has something for everyone from frameworks and libraries to tools and utilities. So whether you're just getting started or a seasoned pro, check out these repositories and make them a part of your toolkit.

    Looking for a great community of people interested in Javascript? Join our Discord server! 💙🧪

    Discord: https://discord.gg/P8bjJ7CzBV

    1. Normalize.css

    A modern, HTML5-ready alternative to CSS resets

    2. Skeleton

    A simple, responsive boilerplate

    3. Bootstrap

    The most popular HTML, CSS, and JavaScript framework for developing responsive, mobile-first projects on the web

    4. Animate.css

    A cross-browser library of CSS animations

    5. Font Awesome

    The iconic font and CSS toolkit

    6. jQuery

    The write less, do more JavaScript library

    7. Bower

    A package manager for the web

    8. Gulp

    The streaming build system

    9. Yeoman

    The Web's scaffolding tool for modern webapps

    10. AngularJS

    AngularJS is a toolset for building the framework most suited to your application development.

    11. Backbone.js

    Give your JS App some Backbone with Models, Views, Collections, and Events

    12. React

    A declarative, efficient, and flexible JavaScript library for building user interfaces

    13. Vue.js

    A progressive, incrementally-adoptable JavaScript framework for building UI on the web

    14. jQuery UI

    The official jQuery user interface library

    15. Zepto.js

    Zepto is a minimalist JavaScript library for modern browsers with a jQuery-compatible API

    16. D3.js

    Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. 📊📈🎉

    17. Chart.js

    Simple HTML5 Charts using the <canvas> tag

    18. Spin.js

    A jQuery plugin to create AJAX-spinner

    19. Ladda

    Buttons with built-in loading indicators. ⏳ 🔁 ✅

    20. Pace

    Automatic page load progress bar. 🏃 ⚡ 🚀

    21. SweetAlert

    A beautiful replacement for JavaScript's "alert"

    22. toastr

    Simple javascript toast notifications ☕

    23. Fuse.js

    Lightweight fuzzy-search, in JavaScript

    24. Masonry

    Cascading grid layout library

    25. Isotope

    Filter & sort magical layouts

    26. Packery

    Bin-packing layout library

    27. imagesloaded

    Detect when images have been loaded

    28. Flickity

    Touch, responsive, flickable carousels

    29. Slick

    the last carousel you'll ever need

    30. ScrollReveal

    Easy scroll animations 🎉

    31. fullPage.js

    Create beautiful fullscreen scrolling websites

    32. skrollr

    Stand-alone parallax scrolling library for mobile (Android + iOS) and desktop. 💀

    33. headroom.js

    Give your pages some headroom. Hide your header until you need it

    34. simpleParallax

    A simple JavaScript library used to create parallax effects on images

    35. jarallax

    Smooth parallax scrolling effects for image and video backgrounds

    36. video.js

    open source HTML5 & Flash video player

    37. mediaelement

    HTML5 <video> or <audio> player with Flash and Silverlight shims that mimics the HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers

    38. jPlayer

    jPlayer : The Complete HTML5 Audio & Video Library

    39. plyr

    A simple, lightweight, accessible and customizable HTML5 media player

    40. jquery.mb.YTPlayer

    jQuery plugin to play Youtube videos (natively HTML5 if available)

    41. Froogaloop

    A simple JavaScript library used to control embedded Vimeo players

    42. H5P

    H5P empowers everyone to create, share and reuse interactive content such as videos, quizzes, presentations and more.

    43. Lity

    A lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox

    44. colorbox

    A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

    45. featherlight

    Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin.

    46. Lightbox

    The original lightbox script

    47. strip

    A bare-bones, lightweight alternative to StripJs

    48. baguetteBox.js

    Simple and lightweight lightbox script written in pure JavaScript

    49. magnific-popup

    Light and responsive lightbox script with a focus on performance

    50. iLightBox

    A revolutionary new way to present web content


