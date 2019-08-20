Search icon
Hackernoon logoMost Over-Hyped Technology - Hacker Noon Awards 2019 by@natasha

Most Over-Hyped Technology - Hacker Noon Awards 2019

Author profile picture

@natashaNatasha Nel

Managing Editor @hackernoon.

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Blockchain
2ND PLACE -🥈AI
3RD PLACE-🥉VR

"The Noonies! Presented by Hacker Noon! In partnership with Stream! It’s time to vote on what matters in tech. Year after year these will serve as the definitive, international and somewhat democratic acknowledgement of all the best and worst people and/or products in technology today," someone overheard CEO David Smooke saying in an All-Hands meeting on Zoom recently.

Most Over-Hyped Technology - 2019 #Noonies Nominees

Don't believe the hypebeasts.
*Blockchain
* AI
* GraphQL
* VR
* Docker
* Meteor
* AWS
* ML

Help Hacker Noon Definitively Declare 2019's Most Over-Hyped Technology today.

The Noonies is made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps.


