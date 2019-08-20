Most Exciting Startup⁠—Hacker Noon Award Nominees⁠—#Noonies 2019

UPDATE

🥇 PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code WINNER - PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code

🥈 LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest 2ND PLACE - LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest

Most Exciting Startup - #Noonies 2019 Nominations

With over 8,700 votes cast within the first week of going live, the Hacker Noon Award for Most Exciting Startup is hands down our most competitive category.

the final Top 25 #Noonies Nominees for Most Exciting Startup, 2019: With public nominations closing today, we're excited to announce

And the nominees are...

