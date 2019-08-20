Search icon
Most Exciting Startup⁠—Hacker Noon Award Nominees⁠—#Noonies 2019

Most Exciting Startup⁠—Hacker Noon Award Nominees⁠—#Noonies 2019

Natasha Nel

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code
2ND PLACE -🥈LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest
3RD PLACE - 🥉CARBON - buying cryptocurrency has never been this easy

REMEMBER: you can exercise your right to declare the best and worst of the world's technology industry in Hacker Noon’s Inaugural Annual Awards, the #Noonies, EVERY DAY FROM TODAY until August 16th! 🏆

Most Exciting Startup - #Noonies 2019 Nominations

With over 8,700 votes cast within the first week of going live, the Hacker Noon Award for Most Exciting Startup is hands down our most competitive category.
With public nominations closing today, we're excited to announce the final Top 25 #Noonies Nominees for Most Exciting Startup, 2019:
And the nominees are...
CARBON - buying cryptocurrency has never been this easy
ACHIEVED - team progress tracking for modern organizations
LOOXIE - lets you request photos from specific locations: just drop a pin on the map or search for a point of interest
EVERIPEDIA - using blockchain technology to help us fulfill our vision for a world where all knowledge is available to all people
SHE-VC: the largest self-reported directory of women investors at institutional, corporate, and family offices on record with over 600 funds from more than 25 countries
MATTER - discover your strengths, feel confident at work, set new goals and reach your potential
NARRATIVE - a content network where the members rule and are rewarded
SUPERHUMAN - the fastest email experience ever made
EVBOX - building easy to use and durable charging solutions for electric cars
KARMA - a decentralized social media app for good
FOOD ALLIANCE - a network of food tech startups, that can work together
PUBLISH0X - crypto powered blogging platform
TRANSLATEME - decentralised network of AI & human contribution that rewards users for correcting language output
GUESTBOARD - a free, customizable event platform and communication tool – designed with groups in mind
BILLKARMA - manage your budget, cancel wasteful subscription bills, and discover savings all in one app
XOOA - the world's first and only truly serverless, consortium-less, private blockchain-as-a-service, targeted primarily at developers
LYNX - the first crypto platform designed for the everyday consumer
ALAN - simple health insurance for companies and independents
ONEUP - schedule and automatically recycle your social media posts
ELIUM - helps you easily build a central hub for scaling teams that need to organise and access crucial content to get work done
CODEAC - helps developers write clean code
FLEXA - a new payments network, built using cryptocurrencies, that brings buyers and sellers closer together in order to cut processing cost, eliminate fraud, and preserve your privacy
GOLANCE - the youngest and brightest freelance platform where you can freelance differently
WORLDSIBU - securely streamline multi-party workflow information from origin to end to reduce friction, inefficiencies and lack of transparency
PASSBASE - seamless, bank-level identity verification integration into your website, app, or checkout with just a few lines of code
YOUR VOTE MATTERS.
