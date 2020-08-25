Modern Front End Architecture

Senior Front End, UX/UI specialist with more than 14 years’ experience in development of software
When you join the Front End world or you have a lot of years on this side, some questions appear for example: What is the best way to build the front end? How can I keep a front end cleaned and organized? Should I add unit testing? That's difficult to answer but I think I can share some good tips and articles about the Front End side so, let's go!!!
Every building needs a solid foundation, four walls, and a roof. These are not negotiable so, for this reason, we decided to base our front-end development in four keys to creating better products:
These four groups of topics, technologies, and practices are the foundation of a scalable and sustainable front-end design system.
Code
We should focus on how to approach the HTML, CSS, JavaScript/typescript of a design system, for this reason in our projects we need to create content to share related to:
Process
It was created to define the steps required to get code from the developer's brain to the user's browser. In other words, we should put the focus on software development front-end workflow, validated design, and deploy code to write the most efficient, error-free, scalable, and sustainable design system possible.
Testing
New code can introduce bugs or regressions in many different ways, some regressions will affect the outcome of system computation, for example resulting incorrect product prices, check out in a shopping cart or some visual changes and generating inconsistent in user interfaces, each of them has a very similar solution: Testing!
We should take a look at 4 different methods for testing our sites. Sometimes, depending on the team size, these tests will be split between front-end, back-end, and ops, but a solid understanding of each of them will be valuable when you’re communicating with those other teams.
Documentation
Front-end code is getting more and more complex with every project we start, so it isn't a bad thing, it's just that this rapid rate of growth comes with its own set of growing pains. We should look at those various types of documentation your team might need to write, the tools used to make publication easier, and the types of end-users that will ingest the content.
First, let’s get the definitions straight so we can learn how some concepts are connected and how they can be used to create better products and documentation.
Previously published at https://www.jucayovera.com/blog/article/1
