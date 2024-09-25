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Mind Mapping “How to Do Great Work”: My Take on Paul Graham's Essay (Part One)

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byDmitry Taranov@redim

Math and CS graduate | Building software products since 2016

September 25th, 2024
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Dmitry Taranov@redim

Math and CS graduate | Building software products since 2016

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life-hacking#self-improvement#paul-graham#how-to-do-great-work#essay-response#mind-mapping#how-to-achieve-greatness#hackernoon-top-story#passive-thinking

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