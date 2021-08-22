Migration from Magento 1 to Magento 2: Handling Performance Issues

Magento 2 was released in 2015, but official support for Magento 1 lasted until mid-2020. There are some misconceptions about the complexity of switching and possible performance issues in M2. You should know how to migrate in the right way, how to optimize your Magento site’s speed, and how to tackle common challenges that occur after launching a Magentent 2 store. Magentento 2 is more focused on performance and scalability than Magento 1, which means it's more suitable for higher loads, featuring better indexing and support of popular caching solutions.