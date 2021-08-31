Mighty App: Fad or Rad?

Mighty App is a service where a datacenter runs Chrome (Chromium?) and is streamed to the user’s computer. Advertised benefits are multi-day battery life and a better browser experience. The fastest internet you could possibly buy, apparently, is Google Fiber. Google Fiber advertise “max speed of 2000 Mbps” but according to “highspeedinternet.com”, they only have a slightly higher average download speed of 160.5 Mbps, and an average upload speed of 173.6 Mbps.