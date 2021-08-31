Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Mighty App: Fad or Rad?  by@productivityhacks

Mighty App: Fad or Rad?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Mighty App is a service where a datacenter runs Chrome (Chromium?) and is streamed to the user’s computer. Advertised benefits are multi-day battery life and a better browser experience. The fastest internet you could possibly buy, apparently, is Google Fiber. Google Fiber advertise “max speed of 2000 Mbps” but according to “highspeedinternet.com”, they only have a slightly higher average download speed of 160.5 Mbps, and an average upload speed of 173.6 Mbps.
image
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis Hacker Noon profile picture

@productivityhacks
Productivity Hacks & Software Performance Analysis

Software engineer blogging about productivity hacks, and analyzing software performance

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
A Simple CDN Speed Test Script in Python by @productivityhacks
#engineering
Cloud-based Vs. Web-based Applications: A Detailed Comparison of Features & Key Aspects by @vb2
#cloud-applications
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
Cracking the AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate Exam by @abhishekupd
#aws-certification
Features to Leverage While Implementing Azure DevOps in Your Organization by @sarrahpitaliya
#azure
Hundreds of Google and Amazon Employees Oppose the Israeli "Nimbus" Cloud Project by @craiglebrau
#google

Tags

#ycombinator#virtual-machine#infrastructure#cloud-infrastructure#mighty-app#fad-or-rad#software-review#downloading-at-speed
Join Hacker Noon loading