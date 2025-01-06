MEXC Unveils First-Ever Launchpool Project With Xterio (XTER), Featuring Airdrop+ Rewards

Seychelles, January 6, 2025 - MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of its first-ever Launchpool project Xterio (XTER), with Launchpool activities starting on January 6, 10:00 (UTC) followed by the official list of the XTER token on January 8, 10:00 (UTC). The milestone event is accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards and exclusive activities designed to engage and reward the global cryptocurrency community. Empowering the Xterio Ecosystem Through Innovation As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC continues to foster innovation and support emerging blockchain ecosystems. The launch of Xterio (XTER) highlights MEXC's focus on introducing high-quality blockchain projects to global users. Xterio stands out as a dynamic blockchain platform focused on delivering cutting-edge decentralized solutions. With its innovative approach and strong community focus, Xterio represents a significant step forward in the evolution of blockchain technology. MEXC's strategic partnership with Xterio showcases the exchange's commitment to the long-term growth of the Xterio ecosystem and its continued attention to outstanding projects within it, such as Age of Dino, Overworld, and Palio projects. Celebrate the XTER Launch with a Prize Pool of 1,200,000 XTER & 50,000 USDT To celebrate this milestone, MEXC has introduced two activities catering to new and existing users, starting January 6, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). These activities allow participants to win XTER tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits. These activities include: MEXC's First-Ever Launchpool: Stake USDT, MX, & XTER to Share 800,000 XTER Event Period: Jan 6, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) - Jan 10, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) Participants can stake eligible tokens, including USDT, MX, and XTER, to earn rewards from dedicated staking pools. Airdrop+: Share 400,000 XTER & 50,000 USDT Bonus Event Period: Jan 7, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) - Jan 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) New and existing users can participate in activities such as depositing, trading, inviting friends, and sharing the event on social media to earn generous XTER and USDT rewards. Your Easiest Way to Trending Crypto With its reputation for quickly listing trending tokens, MEXC is excited to broaden its portfolio with the addition of Xterio (XTER). The XTER/USDT trading pair officially launches in the Innovation Zone on January 8, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). About Xterio (XTER) Xterio is a cutting-edge Web3 gaming platform redefining the industry by merging immersive gaming experiences with blockchain technology. Focused on creating engaging games, Xterio introduces decentralized ownership, digital assets, and NFTs, empowering players with true ownership of in-game items. Its flagship projects include Age of Dino, a strategy game; Overworld, a fantasy MMORPG; and Palio, a multiplayer racing game, offering players innovative and seamless gaming experiences powered by blockchain's scalability and security. Xterio's native token, XTER, has a total supply of 1 billion. About MEXC Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding. __MEXC Official Website｜ X ｜ __Telegram ｜How to Sign Up on MEXC This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here Seychelles, January 6, 2025 - MEXC, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of its first-ever Launchpool project Xterio (XTER), with Launchpool activities starting on January 6, 10:00 (UTC) followed by the official list of the XTER token on January 8, 10:00 (UTC). The milestone event is accompanied by Airdrop+ rewards and exclusive activities designed to engage and reward the global cryptocurrency community. Empowering the Xterio Ecosystem Through Innovation As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency industry, MEXC continues to foster innovation and support emerging blockchain ecosystems. The launch of Xterio (XTER) highlights MEXC's focus on introducing high-quality blockchain projects to global users. MEXC MEXC Xterio stands out as a dynamic blockchain platform focused on delivering cutting-edge decentralized solutions. With its innovative approach and strong community focus, Xterio represents a significant step forward in the evolution of blockchain technology. MEXC's strategic partnership with Xterio showcases the exchange's commitment to the long-term growth of the Xterio ecosystem and its continued attention to outstanding projects within it, such as Age of Dino, Overworld, and Palio projects. Celebrate the XTER Launch with a Prize Pool of 1,200,000 XTER & 50,000 USDT To celebrate this milestone, MEXC has introduced two activities catering to new and existing users, starting January 6, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). These activities allow participants to win XTER tokens, USDT bonuses, and other exciting benefits. These activities include: MEXC's First-Ever Launchpool: Stake USDT, MX, & XTER to Share 800,000 XTER MEXC's First-Ever Launchpool : Stake USDT, MX, & XTER to Share 800,000 XTER MEXC's First-Ever Launchpool MEXC's First-Ever Launchpool Event Period: Jan 6, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) - Jan 10, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) Participants can stake eligible tokens, including USDT, MX, and XTER, to earn rewards from dedicated staking pools. Airdrop+: Share 400,000 XTER & 50,000 USDT Bonus Airdrop+ : Share 400,000 XTER & 50,000 USDT Bonus Airdrop+ Airdrop+ Event Period: Jan 7, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) - Jan 21, 2025, 10:00 (UTC) New and existing users can participate in activities such as depositing, trading, inviting friends, and sharing the event on social media to earn generous XTER and USDT rewards. Your Easiest Way to Trending Crypto With its reputation for quickly listing trending tokens, MEXC is excited to broaden its portfolio with the addition of Xterio (XTER). The XTER/USDT trading pair officially launches in the Innovation Zone on January 8, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC). About Xterio (XTER) Xterio is a cutting-edge Web3 gaming platform redefining the industry by merging immersive gaming experiences with blockchain technology. Focused on creating engaging games, Xterio introduces decentralized ownership, digital assets, and NFTs, empowering players with true ownership of in-game items. Its flagship projects include Age of Dino, a strategy game; Overworld, a fantasy MMORPG; and Palio, a multiplayer racing game, offering players innovative and seamless gaming experiences powered by blockchain's scalability and security. Xterio's native token, XTER, has a total supply of 1 billion. About MEXC Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 30 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding. __ MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ __ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC MEXC Official Website X Telegram How to Sign Up on MEXC This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here This story was distributed as a release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here here here