Meet Zeliot, Runner-up of the Startups of the Year in Bengaluru

Zeliot isn't just another tech product; we're transforming the connected mobility landscape. Our mission is to empower partners with world-class, secure mobility solutions delivered through a highly scalable, deep-tech platform deployable on their cloud infrastructure. We envision a future where connected mobility is simple, secure, and accessible for everyone, with data control firmly in the hands of its rightful owners. Our flagship products, Condense and Condense Edge, are making this vision a reality.





Condense is a revolutionary, verticalized mobility cloud platform that deploys in just a few clicks on clients' existing infrastructure. It acts as a central hub, ingesting all mobility data from various sources and simplifying data management with a low-code interface. Condense empowers users to build customized mobility solutions based on their specific needs, unlocking the power of real-time data and actionable insights. With Condense, innovation knows no bounds.





Condense Edge complements this power with modular, low-memory footprint embedded firmware designed for vehicles. It seamlessly collects and transfers rich datasets from vehicles, enabling over-the-air (OTA) updates for vehicle ECUs. This valuable data fuels crucial insights, optimizes vehicle performance, enhances safety with daily safeguards, and drives cost savings and uptime.





Our impact is real and growing. Industry leaders like Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Volvo Trucks, TVS Motors, Bosch, and Here Maps, among many others, have already chosen Zeliot's platform to power their solutions. In 2022, Bosch further validated our vision by acquiring a 14% stake in the company. This is just the beginning – we're excited to continue empowering the connected mobility future, one secure, scalable, and accessible solution at a time.









What sets you apart from the competition?

The current connected mobility landscape faces two major issues: data security and lack of data ownership. Data often resides in solution provider clouds, creating concerns about confidentiality and potential misuse. Clients encounter various technical and commercial challenges, including:

Complex cloud infrastructure: Building and maintaining cloud infrastructure is costly and resource-intensive.

Disparate tools and technologies: Integrating multiple tools leads to disjointed workflows and data silos.

Dedicated DevOps team: Running these systems requires specialized expertise, adding operational overhead.

Huge data volumes: Managing massive data streams from diverse sources can be overwhelming.

Lack of ROI: Demonstrating the return on investment for connected mobility solutions can be difficult.

Data security and privacy: Data breaches and unauthorized access are major concerns.

Limited customization: Generic solutions often fall short of specific needs.

High initial investment: Costly upfront investments hinder adoption.





Zeliot's Winning Propositions:

Data Ownership & Security:

Zeliot stands out by deploying our platform on the client's cloud infrastructure. This ensures complete data ownership and control. Neither Zeliot nor any third party can access client data, addressing security concerns and fostering trust.





Scalability & Ease of Use:

Condense is a mobility vertical cloud platform that scales seamlessly with your needs. It manages all required services for real-time data ingestion, eliminating the need for dedicated DevOps teams. With pre-built connectors and a low-code interface, Condense simplifies data management and analytics for all users.





Edge Computing & Secure Updates:

Condense Edge enables secure data transfer and device uptime assurance. Remote troubleshooting and updates are facilitated through bidirectional communication, removing the need for manual intervention. Our OTA campaign management ensures smooth and secure updates for your vehicles.





Zeliot empowers clients with complete data ownership, secure solutions, and flexible tools to navigate the connected mobility landscape effectively. We go beyond standard offerings, addressing key client challenges and delivering tangible business value.





What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?

At Zeliot, the team isn't just a collection of individuals; it's a powerhouse driven by passion and expertise. What I love most is the infectious enthusiasm everyone brings to every challenge. We share a common vision of transforming connected mobility into a secure, accessible space, fueling our relentless pursuit of innovation.





Here's what makes us uniquely qualified to tackle the data ownership and security issues in connected mobility:





Diverse & Experiential:

Our team boasts backgrounds in embedded systems, cloud computing, data security, and automotive engineering. This synergy of knowledge allows us to approach problems from multiple angles and create holistic solutions.





Proven Track Record:

Many of our team members have extensive experience leading projects for major OEMs and enterprises. This translates into a deep understanding of their specific needs and pain points, enabling us to develop solutions that resonate deeply.





Passionate Problem Solvers:

We're not just skilled; we're obsessed with finding solutions. We thrive on tackling complex challenges and don't shy away from venturing into unexplored territory. This relentless curiosity fuels our innovation engine.





Client-Centric Approach:

Every decision we make starts with the client's needs in mind. We actively engage with them, understand their unique challenges, and tailor our solutions accordingly. This collaborative approach fosters trust and long-term partnerships.









We possess the talent, experience, and unwavering passion to navigate the complexities of the connected mobility landscape. Our team is not just solving a problem; we're building a revolution.









At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?

Success is gauged through the widespread adoption and endorsement of Zeliot's Platform by industry leaders such as Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, Eicher, Tata Motors, TVS Motors, Ampere, Bosch, Here Maps, and numerous others. This robust endorsement signifies the resonance of our solutions within the market and underscores their efficacy in addressing contemporary mobility challenges.





Furthermore, the strategic alliance with Bosch, evidenced by their acquisition of a 14% stake in Zeliot in 2022, serves as a pivotal milestone in our journey. It not only validates the viability of our vision but also strengthens our position as a frontrunner in the mobility solutions space.





In essence, the metric of success is manifested through the growing roster of industry partners and stakeholders who entrust Zeliot.





What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2024?

In 2024, Zeliot is driven by ambitious goals to further revolutionize the connected mobility landscape. Here are our key highlights:





Breakthrough Edge-Based Analytics:

Launch a revolutionary edge-based fuel analytics solution. This eliminates the need for external sensors, drastically reducing costs and streamlining data collection.

Capture fuel events with 100% accuracy and real-time analysis. This enables precise fuel tracking and optimization, saving valuable resources and reducing emissions.

Deliver high-frequency event alerts. By proactively identifying anomalies, operators can minimize downtime and prevent costly repairs.

Secure Data Marketplace for Monetization:

Onboard more OEMs and create a secure data marketplace. This empowers them to monetize their valuable data by sharing it with authorized stakeholders under agreed-upon terms.

Unlock new revenue streams for OEMs and Enterprises. This fosters collaborations and expands the connected mobility ecosystem.

Prioritize data security and privacy. Our marketplace leverages advanced security measures to ensure trusted data exchange and transparency.

Which trend(s) are you most excited about in 2024? Share your reasons.

The above-mentioned goals resonate with the immense potential of the connected mobility market. Industry analysts expect significant growth, with estimates suggesting the market will reach USD 20.5 billion by 2026 and USD 34.5 billion by 2030. This explosive growth signifies the increasing demand for innovative solutions that address data ownership, security, and cost-effectiveness.





Zeliot is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. Our cutting-edge technology, passionate team, and client-centric approach enable us to deliver solutions that exceed expectations. We believe that in 2024, Zeliot will not only achieve these goals but also establish itself as a leading force in shaping the future of secure and sustainable connected mobility.

2023 had been another crazy year, especially in tech, with layoffs and the Generative AI takeover! Which trend are you most concerned about? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

One concerning trend in the tech industry is the increasing frequency of data breaches in the mobility sector. As transportation becomes more digitized and reliant on interconnected systems, the potential for cyberattacks and data breaches rises significantly. These breaches not only compromise user privacy but also endanger public safety and trust in mobility services.





Furthermore, the trend of valuation bubbles poses a significant risk to the stability of the tech industry. With skyrocketing valuations fueled by speculation rather than fundamental value, there's a real danger of a market correction that could lead to widespread layoffs, investor losses, and economic instability.

Share your biggest success so far and/or your biggest failure so far.

Zeliot's journey has been anything but linear; it's a captivating narrative of pivoting and seizing opportunities. Our greatest success story doesn't derive from a single product launch or milestone; rather, it emerges from a strategic reevaluation of vision and approach.





Initially focused on fleet management solutions (FMS) as a Software as a Service (SaaS) offering, we provided customers with real-time asset visibility. However, the landscape of the Indian automotive industry soon underwent a significant shift: manufacturers began integrating telematics directly into vehicles. While some may have viewed this development as a setback, we saw it as a transformative moment.





Rather than persisting in the crowded FMS market, we made the strategic decision to pivot towards a dedicated platform for connected mobility. This platform wasn't merely about providing generic solutions; it was designed to empower clients to develop custom, industry-specific applications. This bold maneuver, characterized by strategic foresight and adaptability, ultimately defined our success.





This pivot opened doors we hadn't previously imagined. Major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and large enterprises seeking specialized solutions turned to Zeliot. Our platform's flexibility and security resonated with them, enabling the creation of tailored applications that addressed their unique needs and unlocked distinct value propositions.

In my view, Zeliot's greatest achievement isn't simply becoming the preferred platform; it's about evolving into a trusted partner. By empowering our clients to innovate and flourish in the realm of connected mobility, we're not only making headlines in the industry but also leaving an indelible mark on the very essence of connected mobility itself.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?





As a fellow entrepreneur and tech enthusiast, I've enjoyed reading and engaging with HackerNoon. I appreciate the platform's commitment to diverse voices, thought-provoking content, and fostering a strong community. However, I believe there's room for improvement in a few key areas:





Visibility and Reach: While HackerNoon offers valuable content, reaching a wider audience would benefit both readers and contributors. Increased marketing efforts, leveraging cross-platform promotion, and strategic partnerships could significantly impact readership and engagement.





Overall, I've had a positive experience with HackerNoon, and I look forward to seeing how the publication continues to evolve and grow in the future.

Any words of wisdom you’d like to share with us?

In navigating the complexities of the tech industry and entrepreneurship, I'd emphasize the importance of staying true to your vision while remaining adaptable to change. Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, and prioritize integrity, innovation, and customer-centricity in all your endeavors. Remember, success is not just about achieving milestones; it's about making a meaningful impact and leaving a positive legacy in the world. Keep learning, stay resilient, and never underestimate the power of collaboration and community in driving progress and innovation. Wishing you all the best on your journey of transformation and growth!