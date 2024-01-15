Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Aayush Naik, Software Engineer @ Apple
Too Long; Didn't ReadAayush Naik, a Software Engineer at Apple and a writer for HackerNoon, discusses his multifaceted tech expertise, early passion for computer science sparked by video games, and diverse personal interests like meditation, violin, and calisthenics. He highlights his journey in tech writing, focusing on Python and software design, and shares his aspirations for more prolific writing and starting his own company. Aayush also talks about the importance of promoting writing in tech culture.