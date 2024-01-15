Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Aayush Naik, Software Engineer @ Appleby@aayn
    Trending # 15

    Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Aayush Naik, Software Engineer @ Apple

    January 15th 2024
    3m
    by @aayn Trending # 15
    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Aayush Naik, a Software Engineer at Apple and a writer for HackerNoon, discusses his multifaceted tech expertise, early passion for computer science sparked by video games, and diverse personal interests like meditation, violin, and calisthenics. He highlights his journey in tech writing, focusing on Python and software design, and shares his aspirations for more prolific writing and starting his own company. Aayush also talks about the importance of promoting writing in tech culture.
    featured image - Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Aayush Naik, Software Engineer @ Apple
    writing #meet-the-writer #writing
    Aayush Naik HackerNoon profile picture

    @aayn

    Aayush Naik

    SWE @ Apple, Pythonista, AI-ista.

    Receive Stories from @aayn

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Inside Python: Exploring Language Mechanics With the Star Operator
    Published at Dec 19, 2023 by aayn #python
    Article Thumbnail
    Subject Matter
    Published at Jun 19, 2023 by editingprotocol #editing-protocol
    Article Thumbnail
    Writing an Infinitely Long Essay Using State Pattern in Python
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by aayn #software-design
    Article Thumbnail
    The 5 Steps to Becoming the God of Pitch Decks
    Published at Jan 10, 2023 by itsgonnafly #startup
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!