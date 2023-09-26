Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Oleg Kokorin, CEO of Businessware Technologies

So, let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. My name is Oleg Kokorin; I’m a CEO of Businessware Technologies (a custom software development company) and a machine learning engineer. My main interests are in teaching computers to see and write, diving, and traveling the world! I also frequently participate in Kaggle competitions. Interesting! What was your latest Hackernoon Top story about? My latest article -- an animal recognition app we at Businessware Technologies have developed for a startup. In this article, I describe how we went from nothing to a powerful computer vision system capable of detecting animals in real-time. was about Birdsy Do you usually write on similar topics? If not, what do you usually write about? Yes, my blog here on HackerNoon is focused on the topics of AI, machine learning, and computer vision, specifically on how to create an AI product from scratch, as it’s something I’ve had a lot of experience with. I also enjoy writing guides and other helpful content for AI startups as I feel like I have amassed enough experience and knowledge worth sharing with upcoming entrepreneurs. Great! What is your usual writing routine like (if you have one?) I don’t really have a routine, but I always talk to my team from our and ML department as they are a bright bunch that can give a unique perspective as people who are every day deep in the trenches of AI development. This can either give me ideas for new articles or give me data for an article I’m already working on. AI For example, for my latest article, I have interviewed our top machine learning engineer who had hands-on experience with developing Birdsy. This made the article a lot more interesting, as personal experiences often are way more interesting than technical details. Being a writer in tech can be a challenge. It’s not often our main role, but an addition to another one. What is the biggest challenge you have when it comes to writing? Foor me, one of the biggest challenges when it comes to writing is making my articles engaging and interesting to read. We at Businessware Technologies have worked on so many interesting projects that have provided me with a lot of insights that I would love to share, but it’s often challenging to relay dry technical mumbo jumbo into an engaging text worth reading. I hope to get good enough with my writing that even the most tech-heavy text would be interesting to read for the average user. What is the next thing you hope to achieve in your career? I’m always looking forward to new projects with our clients, but at this moment, I’m excited to work more on predictive AI projects, i.e., artificial intelligence systems capable of predicting outcomes based on previous data. I’ve been focusing on computer vision systems for a good while; I think it’s about time to expand my horizons. Wow, that’s admirable. Now, something more casual: What is your guilty pleasure of choice? I enjoy a good show! Silicon Valley is at the top, for sure. Do you have a non-tech-related hobby? If yes, what is it? I enjoy diving and snorkeling! Recently-ish, I went to the Maldives and got to go snorkeling in the beautiful waters there. There’s nothing like swimming underwater with local marine life! What can the Hacker Noon community expect to read from you next? I’m planning to write about how we developed an AI for detecting technical drawings. Stay tuned! What’s your opinion on HackerNoon as a platform for writers? So far, it’s been great! I especially like the editor; it makes it very easy to format and edit an article. Thanks for taking time to join our “ ” series. It was a pleasure. Do you have any closing words? Meet the Writer Thank you for this opportunity!